Kartik Soni honoured with The Pride of India Award for reshaping Ahmedabad’s real estate

Kartik Soni of Swara Group honoured with The Pride of India Award

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 8: Kartik Soni, the Founder and Chairman of Swara Group and a leading real estate developer, was presented with The Pride of India Award, recognising his immense contributions to the growth and transformation of the real estate sector in Ahmedabad.

The Pride of India Awards have consistently championed entrepreneurship and business excellence in Gujarat by honouring individuals who have brought glory to the nation through their business acumen or social initiatives. This year’s awards, presented at a grand ceremony on Sunday, were a tribute to those who have excelled in the fields of business and social work.

Speaking after receiving The Pride of India Award, Kartik Soni said, “This award is a recognition of the dedication and hard work of the entire Swara Group team. Since 2018, our mission has been to reshape the real estate landscape in Ahmedabad, and we are proud of what we have accomplished so far. The Pride of India Award is a huge honour, and it will serve as an inspiration for us to continue our journey of excellence.”

Kartik Soni, an electrical engineer by qualification, founded Swara Group in 2018 with a vision to redefine Ahmedabad’s real estate horizon. What sets him apart from other developers is his focus on Ahmedabad’s prime locations of Vasna,Paldi,Ambavadi,Parimal,Navrangpura,Naranpura and Usmanpura breathing new life into these areas and offering residents access to the best that Ahmedabad has to offer.

In less than five years, Kartik Soni and Swara Group have left an indelible mark, completing six residential projects, with as many in the execution stage, and four more in the planning phase. Under his leadership, Swara Group is set to continue its journey as a leader in the real estate sector, shaping the skyline of Ahmedabad for years to come.

The Pride of India Awards ceremony at YMCA Club on Sunday evening was graced by MLAs Amit Thakar and Kanchanben Radadiya, and other prominent figures.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor