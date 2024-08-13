Kaushalya Logistics Expands into West Bengal & Receives LOI for Second Depot from Adani Cement

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13: Kaushalya Logistics Limited (NSE: KLL), a diversified conglomerate specializing in logistic support to the cement players is pleased to announce that it has received a LOI from Adani Cement to establish its second depot for Adani Cement, in Binagudi, West Bengal. The company will oversee rake operations, depot management, and secondary transportation at this new location. This new facility is expected to handle approximately 50,000 tons per Annum.

This development is a strategic milestone for KLL, as it strengthens the company's role as a key logistics partner for Adani Cement.

The company is in advanced negotiations to establish additional depots with Adani Cement, JK Cement, and Dalmia Cement, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted logistics provider in the cement sector. The planned expansion into West Bengal aligns with the company's strategy to broaden its national footprint and enhance operational capacity, supporting growth and improving service delivery. These ongoing discussions indicate promising future growth opportunities for KLL.

Commenting on the performance Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, Kaushalya Logistics Limited said, "We are happy to announce the launch of our new depot in Binaguri, West Bengal, marking a significant step in our expansion strategy. This new facility and our second in collaboration with Adani Cement, underscores our commitment to enhancing our logistics infrastructure and meeting the growing demands of the cement industry.

Our strategic expansion into West Bengal not only strengthens our national presence but also aligns with our vision for sustained growth, regional diversity and operational excellence. As we continue to negotiate additional depots with other leading cement manufacturers, we are confident that KLL will play an increasingly vital role in supporting the industry's growth across India. Our focus remains on enhancing efficiency, reliability, and service excellence in every new market we enter.

