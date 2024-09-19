Kaushalya Logistics Expands Operations with New Amritsar Depot for JK Cement's Distribution Network

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19: Kaushalya Logistics Limited (NSE: KLL), a diversified conglomerate specialising in logistic support for cement players, has announced a strategic expansion in its operations. The company will operate a new depot in Amritsar, Punjab, for JK Cement, a leading cement manufacturer in India. This expansion represents KLL's entry into the Punjab market and enhances its position within the logistics sector.

The Amritsar depot is expected to handle approximately 40,000 tons annually, significantly increasing KLL's network capacity. This new facility will commence operations within the next 30 days, underscoring KLL's commitment to scaling its services and meeting the evolving needs of its clients with efficiency and agility.

KLL remains focused on delivering excellence and pursuing growth opportunities that align with its aim of providing comprehensive logistics support across India. This expansion further exemplifies KLL's dedication to strengthening its service capabilities and entering new markets.

Commenting on the performance, Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, Kaushalya Logistics Limited, said, "We are pleased to announce the start of operations at our new depot in Amritsar, marking a significant step in our expansion into Punjab and further strengthening our support for JK Cement. This development reinforces our dedication to providing logistics solutions for JK Cement, enhancing its distribution network across northern India.

The Amritsar depot will be instrumental in streamlining the distribution process, enabling us to deliver faster and more reliable services that directly support JK Cement's growth and market reach. Aligned with our strategic goal of expanding into new markets, this move underscores our commitment to meeting the industry's evolving demands while driving sustainable growth for the company."

