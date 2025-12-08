Kaushalya Logistics Expands Partnership with Shree Cement, Opens 17th New Depot in Haryana

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8: Kaushalya Logistics Limited (NSE: KLL), a diversified conglomerate specializing in logistic support to the cement industry, has started operations at a new Carrying and Forwarding (CFA) depot at Siwani, Haryana for Shree Cement Limited.

This depot marks the company's 17th new depot in FY 2025-26, the third CFA depot for Shree Cement in Haryana. The Siwani depot, expected to handle 1,000 MT of monthly volume, strengthens the company's presence in a high-demand region and enhances its ability to support Shree Cement's distribution reach.

The expansion comes at a time when the cement sector continues to benefit from steady construction and infrastructure activity. A wider depot footprint enables faster service coverage, improved efficiency across the cement supply chain and deeper engagement with manufacturers. As the Company continues to expand into emerging micro-markets, it aims to capture incremental volumes and build a stronger pan-India depot network, supporting consistent and long-term growth.

Commenting on this Mr. Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, Kaushalya Logistics Limited said, "The start of operations at our Siwani CFA depot is an encouraging step for us, as it strengthens our presence in Haryana and supports Shree Cement's distribution reach in a growing market. This expansion aligns with our focus on deepening our presence in regions where demand is strong and service depth is essential. With each addition to our depot network, we are seeing meaningful progress in our operations and a positive response from customers. A broader footprint helps us improve efficiency across the cement supply chain and enhances our ability to serve market needs with greater effectiveness. We remain optimistic about the opportunities ahead and are committed to delivering steady and sustainable growth."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor