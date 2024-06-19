Kaushalya Logistics FY24 EBITDA Up by 41 per cent

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19: Kaushalya Logistics Limited (NSE: KLL), a diversified conglomerate specializing in logistic support to the cement players, announced its Audited H2 and FY24 Financial Results.

Key Financial Highlights (Consolidated)

H2 FY24

* Total Income of Rs 59,441.25 Lakhs, YoY growth of 11.52%

* EBITDA of Rs 1,130.07 Lakhs, YoY growth of 80.70%

* Net Profit of Rs 479.48 Lakhs, YoY growth of 121.07%

FY24

* Total Income of Rs 1,47,832.91 Lakhs, YoY growth of 133.85%

* EBITDA of Rs 1,951.73 Lakhs, YoY growth of 40.66%

* Net Profit of Rs910 .29 Lakhs, YoY growth of 28.75%

Key Highlights For H2 FY24

The company secured new clients and depots from Dalmia Bharat and JK Cement.

Expanded its geographical presence with the addition of Uttar Pradesh, the largest state in India, for both Dalmia and JK Cement.

The E-commerce operations effectively manage a diverse range of 115 brands, processing a total of 6,40,088 orders/invoices in H2 FY24.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor