Kaushalya Logistics Launches New Full Truck Load Vertical, Expanding Service Portfolio

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 5: Kaushalya Logistics Limited (NSE: KLL), a diversified conglomerate specializing in logistic support to the cement players, has announced its foray into the freight forwarding vertical under Full Truck Load (FTL) services which is effective from August 3, 2024. This strategic expansion underscores the company's commitment to broadening its service offerings and reinforcing its position as an integrated logistics provider.

The latest venture into the freight forwarding vertical marks a significant milestone for KLL.

The company's new FTL vertical will initially cater to two notable customers

1. M/s VMS Equipment Pvt Ltd, a group company of ACE, India's leading material handling and construction equipment manufacturer

2. M/s Epicu Beverages Pvt Ltd, a bottler for Parle Agro.

This strategic move reflects the company's confidence in addressing the growing demands of the freight forwarding market. By entering into agreements with these esteemed clients, KLL aims to leverage its extensive industry experience and operational expertise to offer efficient and reliable full truck load services. The company is also actively engaging in advanced discussions with multiple other potential clients, indicating its ambitious plans for rapid expansion within this vertical.

As the company continues to pursue growth and diversification, its entry into the freight forwarding industry represents a significant step towards consolidating its market presence and delivering value-added solutions to a broader clientele. By leveraging its extensive network and operational strengths, the company is well-positioned to drive innovation and deliver superior solutions to its clients, setting new benchmarks for efficiency and reliability in logistics.

Commenting on the performance Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, Kaushalya Logistics Limited said, "The launch of our FTL services, starting with distinguished clients such as VMS Equipment and Epicu Beverages, highlights the value and effectiveness of this new service line. We are currently engaged in advanced discussions with additional prospective clients, positioning us for significant growth and impact within the logistics sector.

And now this new vertical enhances our diversified business portfolio, boosting our market resilience and enabling us to provide integrated solutions. Our expansion into FTL aligns with KLL's strategic vision of becoming a comprehensive provider of logistics and clearing and forwarding services. This milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to meeting evolving market demands and enhancing our service portfolio."

