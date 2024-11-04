Kaushalya Logistics Limited Partners with Maersk Line to Strengthen Surface Transportation in India

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4: Kaushalya Logistics Limited (NSE: KLL), a diversified conglomerate specializing in logistic support to the cement players, has announced its recent agreement with Maersk Line, the world's second-largest container shipping company, based in Copenhagen, Denmark. Under this agreement, KLL will manage Maersk Line's surface transportation requirements throughout India, further solidifying its role as a leading logistics provider. This collaboration offers KLL the opportunity to leverage Maersk's extensive network, enhancing its transportation solutions and operational efficiency for clients across various sectors.

Maersk Line is globally recognized for its diverse range of services, including shipping, logistics, trade finance, online services, remote container management, and cargo handling. Through this collaboration, KLL is committed to delivering high-quality surface transportation aligned with Maersk's global standards. Maersk's inclusion strengthens KLL's position in the Full Truck Load segment, highlighting its reliability and ability to meet complex transportation needs across various industries.

KLL has a solid foundation in the FTL segment, with clients such as Bharat Electronics Limited, VMS Equipment Pvt Limited, and EpicuBeverages Pvt Limited, who will benefit from KLL's expanded infrastructure and enhanced capabilities. The addition of Maersk further strengthens KLL's credibility and showcases its ability to deliver high-quality logistics services.

This contract marks a strategic move for KLL, unlocking growth opportunities and diversifying its logistics offerings. Partnering with Maersk positions KLL for increased revenue and reinforces its commitment to providing comprehensive, end-to-end logistics solutions across India.

Commenting on the update, Mr. Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, Kaushalya Logistics Limited, said, "We are delighted to announce our new contract with Maersk, a global leader in integrated logistics services. This agreement not only enhances our credibility in the industry but also significantly strengthens our capabilities within the Full Truck Load segment.

Securing Maersk as a client allows us to leverage their extensive resources and expertise, enabling us to provide more comprehensive and efficient logistics solutions. This contract will optimize our operations and enhance our service delivery across various sectors, ensuring we meet the evolving needs of our clients.

Our commitment to delivering the highest standards of service is reflected in this contract, which underscores our capability to handle large-scale logistics operations effectively. Further, the expansion of our client portfolio, which now features Maersk along with esteemed companies such as Bharat Electronics Limited, VMS Equipment Pvt Ltd, and Epicu Beverages Pvt Ltd, demonstrates our growing capacity to serve a wide range of industries effectively. We look forward to building on this momentum and continuing to enhance our service offerings in the logistics sector.

