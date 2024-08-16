Kaushalya Logistics Limited Secures 2 New Contracts with Indian Bulls Enterprise and S T P LTD for Freight Forwarding Services

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16: Kaushalya Logistics Limited (NSE: KLL), a diversified conglomerate specializing in logistic support to the cement players, has recently secured two new clients in the freight forwarding segment, Indian Bulls Enterprise Limited and STP Ltd. This represents a strategic expansion for KLL, which has been diversifying its services beyond its core areas of logistics and C&F operations.

With this contract KLL has now ventured into the logistics of specialized industrial equipment across complex routes. This task underscores KLL's expertise in handling complex logistics operations, particularly in moving high-value industrial equipment across significant distances.

This new client acquisition highlights KLL's commitment to broadening its portfolio and expanding into specialized logistics segments. By successfully entering the freight forwarding market, the company continues to build on its reputation as a versatile and reliable logistics provider.

Commenting on the performance Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, Kaushalya Logistics Limited said, "We are happy to announce these new partnerships with Indian Bulls Enterprise Limited and S T P LTD, marking a significant milestone in our Freight Forwarding segment. Securing the contract with Indian Bulls Enterprise to transport high-value industrial equipment and the collaboration with S T P LTD for specialized logistics are testaments to our growing capabilities and expertise in managing complex logistics operations.

These developments align with our strategic vision of expanding our service offerings and strengthening our presence in diverse market segments. We are confident that these partnerships will enhance our operational efficiency and contribute positively to our growth trajectory. Our commitment to delivering reliable and specialized logistics solutions remains steadfast, and we look forward to continuing to build on our reputation as a trusted logistics provider."

