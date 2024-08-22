Kaushalya Logistics Secures Freight Forwarding Deal With HFCL

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22: Kaushalya Logistics Limited (NSE: KLL), a diversified conglomerate specializing in logistic support to cement players, is pleased to announce a new freight forwarding agreement with HFCL Limited. This agreement enhances KLL's logistics services by providing GPS-enabled closed-body container trucks to meet HFCL's transportation needs.

Under the terms of the agreement, the company will oversee the complete logistics process, including the provision of a dedicated representative at HFCL's warehouse to manage material loading and documentation and will also handle unloading at the delivery site and arrange for necessary equipment such as forklifts and labour.

This agreement with HFCL Ltd. follows recent partnerships with Indiabulls Enterprise Limited and STP Ltd., marking significant milestones in KLL's strategic growth. These developments not only reinforce KLL's leadership in the freight forwarding sector but also position the company for enhanced operational efficiency and increased market share.

Commenting on the update Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, Kaushalya Logistics Limited said, "We are pleased to announce our new agreement with HFCL, which marks a significant advancement in our freight forwarding capabilities. This agreement allows us to leverage our expert services while managing the comprehensive logistics process for HFCL. Our dedicated team will ensure seamless operations, from material loading to delivery, supported by real-time tracking and efficient unloading solutions.

This agreement not only enhances our service offerings but also builds on our recent agreements with Indian Bulls Enterprise and STP. These developments are crucial in driving our strategic growth, positioning KLL as a leader in the freight forwarding sector. We are confident that these initiatives will contribute to our continued success, expanding our market reach and strengthening our operational efficiency."

