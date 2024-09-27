Kaushalya Logistics Signs LOI with McDonald's to Boost Retail Business

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27: Logistics Limited (NSE: KLL), a diversified conglomerate specializing in logistic support to the cement players, has signed a LOI with global quick-service restaurant giant McDonald's to open a restaurant in one of the properties owned by the company. This strategic collaboration marks an important step for Kaushalya Logistics as it continues to diversify its business portfolio, with a growing emphasis to partner with global enterprises.

This partnership strengthens its real estate business and diversifies its revenue streams. The entry of McDonald's, a globally recognized brand, signals the attractiveness of KLL's commercial real estate offerings and highlights the company's capability to attract top-tier clients in high-demand locations.

The rental income from such high-profile tenants is expected to significantly contribute to the company's financial performance.

With this new McDonald's outlet, KLL strengthens its presence in the retail and commercial property segments, setting the stage for additional retail-focused developments. This development complements the company's strong logistics business, further reinforcing its strategy of evolving into an integrated, multi-sector enterprise.

Commenting on the performance Mr. Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, Kaushalya Logistics Limited said, "We are excited to partner with McDonald's, one of the worlds leading quick-service restaurant giants. This agreement highlights the potential of our commercial real estate portfolio and supports our strategy of diversifying into new verticals that drive growth. With McDonald's as a tenant, we expect this to enhance the value of our properties and open up more opportunities in the retail and hospitality sectors.

The expected steady rental income from McDonald's will boost our financial performance and strengthen our position as a trusted commercial landlord, aligning with our long-term vision of growth across multiple sectors."

