Kauvery Hospital launches new initiative to plant a tree for every newborn at their Hospitals

Kauvery Hospital, one of the leading healthcare chain of Hospitals across TN and Karnataka, has taken a unique initiative to contribute to the environment by planting a tree for every new born at any of their eight facilities. This eco-friendly initiative aims to promote sustainability and create awareness about the importance of environmental conservation.

Starting in March 2023, Kauvery Hospital will plant a tree for every baby born there. This initiative is a part of the hospital's commitment to creating a greener future and reducing its carbon footprint. The hospital will partner with local farmlands and environmental organizations to identify suitable locations for planting trees.

Dinesh Kshatriyan and Janaga Nandhini, who are to welcome their first child at Kauvery Hospital, Hosur, are filled with a sense of responsibility to ensure a safe and sustainable future for their child and future generations. The initiative is a multi-faceted effort that encompasses carbon offsetting, food forestry, and the creation of a Non-Fungible Token (NFT). At its core is the creation of a food forest in their baby's name - NOVA.

The Seerakku Founder Dinesh Kshatriyan expressed his gratitude by saying, "I am grateful to announce that our NOVA initiative has received the support of Kauvery Hospital. Recently I proposed the initiative to Kauvery Hospital, and they immediately expressed their enthusiasm to support our global cause. Kauvery Hospital is committed to being eco-friendly and sustainable. They also generously offered to cover the total delivery cost for NOVA. I am deeply grateful to the entire team at Kauvery Hospital for their support and partnership in our mission to create the world's First carbon-neutral baby."

This initiative aligns with the hospital's commitment to providing patient-centred care and promoting healthy living. Kauvery Hospital has always been at the forefront of delivering world-class healthcare services to its patients while prioritizing their overall well-being. This new initiative demonstrates their commitment to promoting a healthier and sustainable future.

The Managing Director of Kauvery Group of Hospitals, Dr Manivannan Selvaraj, said, "We believe that it's our responsibility to contribute towards the environment and create a better future for the generations to come. We are thrilled to introduce this initiative, and we hope it will inspire our patients and the wider community to join us in our efforts toward sustainability."

Kauvery Hospital is dedicated to positively impacting the environment and society. They are constantly working towards reducing their carbon footprint and promoting sustainable practices in their operations. With this new initiative, the hospital is progressing towards creating a greener future for all.

The hospital encourages everyone to join in their efforts towards creating a better world by promoting sustainability and protecting the environment. Together, we can positively impact the world we live in.

