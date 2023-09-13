Kauvery Hospital, Radial Road, Successfully Treats Uncontrolled Epilepsy in a 36-Year-Old Bahraini Resident

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 13: Kauvery Hospital, Radial Road, a renowned healthcare facility specialising in advanced Neuro care, is proud to announce a remarkable medical achievement in treating Khaled, a 36-year-old resident of Bahrain, who had been suffering from severe epileptic seizures for over 30 years.

Khaled experienced fits from the age of 6 years, which began in his right upper limb, progressively intensifying and developing into generalised seizures that lasted up to 10 minutes. He experienced these debilitating attacks 3 to 10 times a day and it severely affected his quality of life. Despite seeking treatment from multiple doctors and undergoing various medication regimens, the condition only worsened over time, affecting his cognitive and mental growth as well as his physical capabilities. The repeated seizures resulted in several falls and fractures, necessitating corrective surgeries.

In a desperate search for effective treatment, Khaled's parents discovered the pioneering work being carried out at Kauvery Institute of Brain and Spine in Chennai, India. At the time of his visit, Khaled was on five different medications, unable to walk independently and exhibited dullness, apathy, poor memory and slow cognition. Under the expert care of Dr Krish Sridhar, Group Mentor, Neurosciences, and Director, Kauvery Institute of Brain and Spine, and Dr T Arul Mozhi, Senior Neurologist, at Kauvery Hospital, Radial Road, a comprehensive diagnostic examination, including MRI and PET CT scans as well as video EEG, was initiated to assess the correlation between the seizures and brain electrical activity.

The Neurosurgical team led by Dr Krish Sridhar and supported by Dr T Arul Mozhi, performed a five-hour long surgical procedure “Anterior Corpus Callosotomy” under EEG control and image guidance. Following the surgery, Khaled exhibited a remarkable recovery. With adjustments to his medication regimen, the frequency and intensity of his generalised seizures with loss of consciousness gradually decreased and eventually ceased. Post-surgery EEG assessments showed significant improvement in brain electrical activity, with only minimal epileptic activity observed.

Three weeks after the successful surgery, Khaled is now free from generalised attacks and loss of consciousness. He has regained the ability to walk independently and reported increased alertness and cognitive improvement.

Dr Sridhar said, “When epilepsy or fits is uncontrolled despite the patient being treated with multiple drugs, it is important that the case be seen at a high-end Neuroscience centre. The management of these cases requires a multidisciplinary team consisting of Neurologists, Neurosurgeons, Neuro critical care specialists, along with the rehabilitation and Neuro electrophysiology teams. Surgery should be considered for difficult-to-treat or uncontrolled epilepsy.”

The team at Kauvery Institute of Brain and Spine is glad to have helped Khaled recover from the debilitating seizures that had afflicted him for over 30 years and wishes him a healthy and seizure-free future.

Kauvery Hospital, Radial Road, is a leading healthcare institution offering advanced treatments and surgical interventions in neurology, cardiology, gastroenterology, women and child wellness, orthopaedics, joint reconstruction, urology, nephrology and other specialities. With a dedicated team of experts and state-of-the-art medical facilities, Kauvery Group of Hospitals is committed to providing world-class medical care to patients from around the globe.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor