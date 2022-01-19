Kauvery Hospital successfully revives three cardiac patients back to life

Kauvery Hospital Chennai, a unit of Kauvery Group of Hospitals, a leading multispecialty healthcare chain in Tamil Nadu, today announced the successful treatment and revival of three patients who almost lost their lives to sudden Cardiac Arrest.

The first patient aged 76 years was brought to the hospital after suffering from a Cardiac Arrest. He was referred from another hospital to Kauvery Hospital, in a post-cardiac arrest state, with barely perceptible/recordable pulse and BP. He was immediately shifted to the Emergency Room, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) begun, and life - supporting medications administered, to revive the rhythm of his heart.

He was then shifted to the Cath Lab to undergo an angiogram to determine the state of his coronary circulation as well as the functional status of his heart. One of the major arteries to his heart was completely blocked. A temporary pacemaker was put in to maintain his heart rate, and an Intra-Aortic Baloon Counter Pulsation Pump installed to support his circulation and stabilize his blood pressure. An Angioplasty was done within the next few minutes to clear the block, and a stent was placed to ensure that the blood flow that was restored to his heart was sustained.

He was then shifted to the Critical Care Unit where his circulation, blood pressure and his level of consciousness, which were all precarious, were closely monitored. He was also placed under the care of a Neurologist who evaluated the state of function of his brain with an Electroencephalogram (EEG). The brain suffers great damage of a cardiac arrest which interrupts the blood supply to the brain for more than three minutes. Under intensive care and constant support, the patient regained his consciousness and was able to sit up three days later.

The second patient, aged 73 years, who suffered a massive heart attack, developed cardiac arrest on his way to Kauvery Hospital. He was received arrived at the ER of the hospital in a totally unresponsive state and in deep shock. Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) was commenced immediately, He received Cardioversion - Defibrillation (Electric Shock Treatment) around 32 times as he was being transferred, while under continuous CPR, from the Emergency room to the Cath Lab where he underwent emergency Angioplasty to clear the block in his coronary artery. He was revived and gained consciousness in two days.

The third patient aged 63 years had reached the premises of Kauvery Hospital with severe chest pain and profuse sweating. He suffered a massive cardiac arrest as he was being shifted to the Emergency Room where he was immediately resuscitated. Angioplasty was done for him within the next few minutes which salvages his life.

Speaking on these patients, Dr. Sundar C, Senior Consultant, Kauvery Hospital said, "These dramatic instances of recovery from a life-threatening illness are no short of medical marvels as they were all bought to the hospital with no signs of life. They were revived back to life minutes after suffering massive cardiac arrests and presumed dead. However, it was not just sheer luck, but timely administration of emergency procedures and intensive medical care support that bought these people back to life. These three patients' stories clearly illustrate the importance of time in such situations. Time is crucial, Time is life, and Time is Heart; and so is the knowledge of emergency medical procedures such as CPR which common people can themselves administer to patients who suffer a cardiac arrest or heart attacks as they are being transferred to hospitals."

Commenting on the success of these cases, Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-founder & Executive Director said, "The unfailing spirit, energy and commitment of our highly experienced and dedicated doctors, and their emergency response teams, make them never give up on saving the life of a patient; they never hesitate to go the extra mile to salvage a patient. This is what drives the uncompromising core mission a medical institution or hospital. We are extremely proud of how our doctors and their teams who use their medical expertise, and the state-of-the-art infrastructure, to save these patients who came with no signs of life."

All three patients have recovered well, without any complications, and have been discharged from the hospital in a stable condition.

