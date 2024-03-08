Kauvery Hospital Trichy Organizes Cyclothon for International Women's Day with Holy Cross College Trichy

VMPL

Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 8: In celebration of International Women's Day, Kauvery Hospital Trichy joined hands with Holy Cross College to organize a Cyclothon, engaging over 100 women from the college.

The event was flagged off by Dr. N Suchitra, HOD & Senior Consultant Obstetrics and Gynaecologist at Kauvery Hospital, symbolizing the commitment to women's health and empowerment.

Following the flag-off, Dr Sengutuvan D, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Kauvery Group of Hospitals, also participated in the event, reinforcing the hospital's dedication to women's well-being.

Dr N Suchitra delivered an impactful health awareness speech, emphasizing the importance of holistic well-being for women, while encouraging participants to embrace a healthy lifestyle.

The Cyclothon not only promoted physical fitness but also served as a platform to raise awareness about women's health issues and empower participants with knowledge for a healthier lifestyle.

