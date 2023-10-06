KBK Group Expands Its Presence to Nalgonda IT Tower, Receives Recognition from Telangana IT Minister KTR

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 6: In a momentous achievement for KBK Group, the globally renowned conglomerate, which was founded by Dr K. Bharath Kumar in 2011, has now extended its footprint to the newly inaugurated IT Tower in Nalgonda, Telangana. This expansion represents a significant milestone for KBK Group, which currently operates diverse enterprises across the world, offering a wide spectrum of services in Canada, the USA, and India.

KBK Group's enterprises cater to a diverse range of industries, including Information Technology (IT), Training, Consulting, Staffing, Web Design and Development, Digital Marketing (SEO, PPC, & SMM), Healthcare Management, Digital Media and Broadcasting, Property Development, and philanthropic efforts through their Welfare Organization.

The inauguration ceremony of the Nalgonda IT Tower was graced by the presence of Telangana IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao (KTR), Minister Jagdish Reddy, Local MLA Bhupal Reddy, R.V.Karnan I.A.S., Vijay Rangineni, CEO, IT Investments, Srikant Sinha, CEO, TASK, and KBK Group representatives Arun Kumar Jakki - Global Manager, Vishaka Rajender Reddy - Admin Manager, Sandeep Reddy - Director, Srikanth Chappidi - General Manager, and Harish Gaddam, Sr. Team Lead of KBK Group. This distinguished gathering underscores the government's dedication to fostering IT growth in the region and the strong partnership between the government and KBK Group.

During Minister KTR's visit to the Nalgonda IT Tower, he had the opportunity to explore the operations of KBK Group, particularly the KBK IT Services Desk, which offers comprehensive services spanning various sectors.

Minister KTR commended KBK Group's commitment to the region and their role in establishing an IT company in Nalgonda. He emphasized the importance of local participation in the burgeoning IT sector and expressed his intent to collaborate with the IT tower to create more employment opportunities for the local workforce.

Dr K. Bharath Kumar, the visionary founder and Chairman of KBK Group, emphasized the group's mission to transform lives through innovation and technology. He reiterated KBK Group's dedication to empowering businesses and communities for a brighter future.

KBK Group's expansion into the Nalgonda IT Tower signifies a significant step forward in realizing its vision and mission, reaffirming its commitment to innovation, technology, and community development on a global scale.

For more information about KBK Group and its diverse portfolio of services, please visit https://www.kbk.group/

KBK Group, founded in 2011 by Dr K. Bharath Kumar, is a globally recognized conglomerate with a presence enterprises worldwide. The group offers an extensive range of services, including Information Technology (IT), Biotech, Training, Consulting, Staffing, Web Design and Development, Digital Marketing (SEO, PPC, & SMM), Healthcare Management, Digital Media and Broadcasting, Property Development, and philanthropic efforts through their Welfare Organization. KBK Group is committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and technology to transform lives and empower businesses and communities.

