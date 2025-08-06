Keashnagar Bengali Association Brings Durga Puja Festivities to Keshavnagar

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 6: The festive spirit of Kolkata is set to light up Pune as the Keashnagar Bengali Association (KBA) organizes its annual Durga Puja celebration at the PMC Ground, beside Renuka Mata Mandir, Keshavnagar.

From 28th September to 2nd October, the venue will transform into a vibrant hub of tradition, devotion, and cultural extravaganza. The five-day event will feature daily puja rituals, cultural performances, and a wide range of food stalls, recreating the true essence of a Kolkata-style Durga Puja.

This year, KBA is going all out to offer a cultural fest, featuring music, dance, drama, and community activities aimed at bringing people together. The association's goal is to offer not just a religious experience, but a celebration of Bengali culture that resonates with all.

“Our vision is to bring the Durga Puja vibe of Kolkata right here to Pune. We want everyone to feel the joy, energy, and warmth that makes this festival so special,” said a KBA representative.

Open to all communities, the event invites residents of Pune and beyond to take part in the celebration, experience the cultural richness, and be a part of this grand festive journey.

Event Details:

? Location: PMC Ground, beside Renuka Mata Mandir, Keshavnagar

? Dates: 28th September – 2nd October 2025

? Organized by: Keashnagar Bengali Association (KBA)

