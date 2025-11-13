Kellton Tech posts a revenue growth of 11.1 percent Y-o-Y in Q2 FY26

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 13: Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. (BSE & NSE: KELLTONTEC), a global leader in digital transformation serving start-ups to Fortune 500 companies announced today its financial results for the Second Quarter Ended September 2025.

Review of financial performance for the quarter ended 30th September, 2025 (Q2)

• Total revenue was ₹ 3,009 million during the quarter under review as compared to ₹ 2,961 million during the previous quarter, up by 1.6% Q-o-Q basis.

• The Company reported an EBITDA of ₹ 378 million for the quarter underreview.

• The EBITDA margin for the quarter under review was 12.6%.

• Net profit stood at ₹ 241 million for the quarter.

• PAT Margin stood at 8% for the quarter.

• EPS stood at ₹ 0.42

Operational Highlights of Q2 FY26

● Kellton successfully implemented a next-generation integration platform (iPaaS) for a leading global food services enterprise, going live across 10countries and over 1,500 stores. The engagement included the complete decommissioning of legacy middleware and seamless migration to a modern, scalable architecture. This milestone reflects Kellton's capability to execute large-scale digital transformations efficiently.

● Kellton played a key role in powering the live streaming of the Asia Cup 2025 for a leading OTT platform, enabling millions of viewers to experience uninterrupted, high-quality digital broadcasting. Leveraging its deep expertise in cloud-native engineering, low-latency streaming, and large-scale digital delivery, Kellton ensured flawless performance, scalability, and reliability throughout the tournament. This achievement marks a new milestone in digital sports broadcasting and reinforces Kellton's position as a trusted technology partner driving innovation and transformation in the global media and entertainment landscape.

● Kellton received formal appreciation from a leading agri-tech enterprise for its exceptional collaboration, problem-solving, and technical excellence during a critical production phase. The client highlighted the team's proactive leadership, deep technical analysis, and seamless coordination in resolving complex deployment challenges within tight timelines. This

recognition reinforces Kellton's commitment to delivery excellence, accountability, and teamwork—showcasing our ability to navigate high-pressure situations while maintaining quality, stability, and client confidence.

● Kellton successfully delivered key milestones for a Big Four consulting firm's taxation platform, launching a scalable, modular DIY solution that enables dynamic schedule creation and customizable summaries. The modernization replaced complex legacy algorithms with flexible components, enhancing efficiency and accuracy in tax file submissions. The engagement demonstrated Kellton's disciplined delivery, technical depth, and commitment to operational excellence.

● Kellton signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a leading European technology company to jointly develop a sovereign, human-centric AI ecosystem under the EU–India Framework Agreement. The collaboration aims to combine Europe's focus on AI sovereignty andtrusted innovation with India's deep technology expertise, advancing global efforts toward secure and ethical AI development. Through this partnership, Kellton will contribute to the creation of an AI Gigafactory, enhancing capacity for advanced AI, Cloud, and Cybersecurity services. This milestone reinforces Kellton's commitment to shaping scalable, responsible, and globally relevant AI ecosystems.

● Kellton partnered with a leading industrial solutions enterprise to modernize customer engagement and streamline internal operations through an end-to-end digital transformation initiative. The engagement delivered a seamless experience for both customers and employees, improving efficiency, connectivity, and satisfaction across the organization. This successunderscores Kellton's ability to combine strategic consulting and engineering excellence to drive impactful, experience-led transformation for global enterprises.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Niranjan Chintam, Chairman & Whole-time Director, Kellton Tech, said: “The second quarter marked another step forward in Kellton's journey toward building an AI-powered enterprise of the future. We continued to stay true to our purpose—enabling clients to innovate, scale, and transform through intelligent, adaptive, and human-centered technologies.

I am happy to share that we have delivered strong business results this quarter, with revenues increasing from Rs 2,709 million to Rs 3,009 million and EBITDA growing by 15.6% (YoY). This performance demonstrates not only operationaldiscipline but also the growing demand for our AI-first solutions across global markets.”

Kellton Tech is a ‘Born Digital' technology consulting and services company founded on the belief of ‘Infinite Possibilities with Technology.' The Company has helped startups to Fortune 500 clients build disruptive Digital Transformation solutions and leverage technology as a competitive differentiator for their businesses. Driven by deep domain knowledge and technology expertise, KelltonTech adds value to the relationship by acting as a Trusted Partner to its clients. A rapidly growing company, Kellton Tech has made it to the Deloitte's ‘TechnologyFast50' India list four times, Forbes Asia's ‘Best Under a Billion' list, and has been recognized amongst the best tech companies to work for. With operations across the US, Europe, India, and Asia-Pacific, the team of 1500 dedicated Kellton'ites is consistently on the lookout for the next gripping challenge.

