Keventers comes up with a pocket-friendly addition: Launches Value Shakes @Rs.99

New Delhi [India], September 22: For the first time ever, Keventers, the iconic milkshake brand is rolling out a range of shakes that blend affordability and exceptional flavour. Introducing Keventers Value Shakes at just ₹99! In three awesome flavours, these shakes are a perfect combination of legendary taste and an incredibly accessible price point.

Over the years, Keventers has become synonymous with exquisite flavours and top-notch quality across the country. Given the competition, and rising need for an aggressive pricing strategy in the current atmosphere, the brand now brings you a value-packed milkshake at an even more attractive price point than before! Keventers Value Shakes offer unparalleled value for money and are truly pocket-friendly.

The Value Shakes collection features three exquisite flavors, guaranteed to offer a delightful experience with every sip. The Value Shakes collection features three exquisite flavors – Vanilla, Chocolate, and Pineapple, available in the 300ml regular-sized Keventers bottles but just at a price of Rs. 99. Enjoy it with your family, friends, and more!

Agastya Dalmia, the visionary Founder & CEO of Keventers, says, “Keventers Value Shakes is a new category for us and allows us to reach our customers at an even more accessible price point than ever before. Our journey at Keventers has always been about bringing joy through taste, and with this launch, we're taking that mission to a new level. Affordable, delectable, and true to our quality standards – that's the promise we're delivering!”

Availability: Discover the perfect synergy of flavor and affordability with Value Shakes, available across all Keventers outlets in India and online via Swiggy and Zomato.

Keventers, creator of the iconic milkshake, is India’s very own ‘Made in India’ brand. Established in 1925 by Edward Keventer, Keventers became famed for its milkshakes. Acquired by Ram Krishna Dalmia in 1940, it underwent great changes through the course of history. From supplying the Indian army to becoming the preferred choice for Delhiites walking around Connaught Place. The brand was then revived in 2015 by Agastya Dalmia, Aman Arora, and Sohrab Sitaram. Keeping the vintage tone alive with its signature glass bottles, the trio has completely revamped the brand in a way that makes it strike a chord with modern-day consumers. Presently, Keventers has a brand presence across India, the UAE, Oman, and Kenya.

