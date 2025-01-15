Key Benefits of Opening Demat Account with SMC Global Securities

New Delhi [India], January 15: A Demat Account is an acronym for dematerialized account that stores your stocks, mutual funds, and ETF holdings in an electronic form. Previously, when the share certificates were held in the physical form there was a risk of theft, loss, damage, or even misinformation. The introduction of the Demat Account in 1996 has simplified the whole process and now you can hold the share certificates in the most secure and manageable way.

As Demat account is a necessity to trade in the stock market, there is also a need to select the right stockbroker that provides multiple benefits and a seamless account opening process. Whether you are taking a tea break in the office or enjoying your Sunday evening, this account can be opened easily on your smartphone. So, let's know some of the key benefits that SMC Global Securities provides in its Demat Account.

Why You Should Open Demat Account with SMC Global?

Nowadays, there are multiple stockbroking apps that provide you with an easy and fast way to open Demat Account. Selecting the right stockbroker requires comparing their features and ensuring that they are SEBI certified. Here are some of the key features of the Demat Account offered by SMC Global Securities:

No Account Opening Charges

While you may have heard of account opening charges in Demat Accounts, SMC Global Securities provides an advantage as it does not have any account opening charges. It means you can open this account without stressing about the hidden cost. Not only that, it does not levy any account maintenance charges (AMC) in the first year of account opening. Hence, you can start your trading journey at no extra cost.

Fast Demat Account Opening Process

You need to be ready with a few documents to open Demat Account with SMC Global Securities such as PAN card, Aadhaar card, and Cancelled Cheque. Once the KYC documents are verified and the live photograph and e-sign are done, your account will be activated in an hour. You will directly receive your account credentials on your registered email address.

No-Cost Research Advisory

SMC Global Securities provides free research advisory services wherein you will get stock recommendations based on fundamental and technical research. All the suggestions are provided by SEBI-certified analysts ensuring that you make the right buy and sell decisions with full trust.

Dedicated Relationship Manager

SMC Global Securities provides support from a relationship manager who helps you resolve all your account-related queries including technical issues. Whether you are not able to log in to your account or not able to place the order, all this can be easily resolved by contacting the relationship manager without paying any extra fees.

Wide Range of Investment Options

In SMC Global Securities' Demat account, you will not just get access to invest in stocks. You will get a full portfolio of investment avenues including mutual funds, commodities, bonds, and IPOs. It means that you don't have to operate multiple accounts to invest in different instruments.

Margin Trading Facility

A margin trading facility (MTF) is a facility that provides you the benefit of buying a stock at a partial cost and the balance amount is funded by the stockbroker. SMC Global Securities' Demat account provides an MTF facility of up to 4x. It means that if you have ₹1,000 in your account, then you can buy shares worth ₹4,000. It ensures that you don't end up losing an investment opportunity because of a short-term cash crunch.

Real-time Market Updates

After opening Demat account with SMC Global Securities, you will get real-time market updates through notifications on the stock and indices movement helping you stay informed about the current market trends. You will also get updates on your invested scrips and how their prices are moving currently. You can find both the current market data and historical data of a stock to make better decisions.

Advance Market Tools

You will get access to advanced charting tools to study the stock movements in a customized way. This helps in setting up automated trades and tracking multiple stocks and indices easily. The charting tools come with a well-defined and easy-to-understand structure and you can easily point out the RSI indicator, MACD, and Stochastic Oscillator for a buy, sell, and hold decision.

Comprehensive Portfolio Analysis

SMC Global Securities' Demat Account provides a real-time analysis of your portfolio and ensures that you stay updated all the time on how your investments are performing. By consolidating all your investments in one place, you will get a macro view of your asset allocation in equity and debt instruments. This helps you in taking required rebalancing steps so that you always move ahead in your wealth creation journey according to your risk appetite and return goals.

Expert-Led Webinars

You can get expert views on index trading, equities, technical calls, and commodity markets through webinars. By joining the SMC Telegram channels, you will get access to the market news, corporate actions, and expert calls in equity and derivatives. You will also get stock recommendations for long-term investment and intraday trading purposes.

Informative Financial Blogs

You can enhance your financial and investing knowledge by reading the detailed SMC Global Securities financial blogs. From the latest IPO analysis, financial market news, and the best mutual funds to all the technical strategies, all these can be read and understood through insightful blogs.

Conclusion

Demat account is a necessity to trade in the stock market as you can hold the share certificates in dematerialized form only. With the advent of advanced tech-based mobile apps, opening this account has become so effortless that you can start investing within an hour.

You can open Demat account for free with SMC Global Securities with several benefits such as no AMC in the first year, expert-recommended calls, and support from a dedicated relationship manager. With the help of the automated portfolio creation feature, you can make the right decision on where and how to invest your hard-earned money.

