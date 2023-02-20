Keya Foods recognized as a Great Place to Work® for the second time

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20: Keya Foods International Private Limited has been awarded the Great Place to Work®-Certification in India (from January 2023 to January 2024). This was the second time in a row that the company has been recognised for its exemplary workplace culture.

“Building the right culture in our company has been the culmination of the right actions taken over the years. This is one of the greatest achievements at Keya. And this recognition goes out to each of our employees in all the departments for always giving their best,” said Ashish Potdar, Business Head, Keya Foods International Pvt Ltd.

“Care is one of the core pillars at Keya Foods. We care a great deal about our people, and in return, they are 100% dedicated towards Keya’s success. We constantly make sure that our people are equipped with the best resources to meet their full potential at work. Our open culture and communication enable us to do that. We are thankful to our entire team for making us the organisation that we are today and for giving us the confidence that we are on the right path,” said Sumeet Shahane, Senior manager – Human Resources Keya foods International Private Limited.

Keya has a unique work culture in which people have the freedom to be creative and are encouraged to think about and share innovative ideas. The company invests consistently in the development of its teams. Every achievement, no matter how big or small is highly recognised and rewarded. There is a sense of pride which binds every Keya employee together.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions.

In India, the Great Place to Work institute partners with more than 1100 organizations across over 22 industries annually to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures designed to deliver sustained business results. The Institute’s research shows great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure or level in the organization. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place to Work FOR ALL and role model being ‘FOR ALL’ Leaders.

About Keya Foods International Private Limited:

Keya Foods International Private Limited is a mid-size FMCG company headquartered in Mumbai. It offers a wide range of products across categories such as Herbs, Seasoning, Authentic Spices, Everyday Ingredients, Grinders, Tastemakers, Pasta, Gourmet Sauces, Ketchups, Soups and Non-veg Pickles.

Keya aims to create & provide end-to-end solutions for making gourmet-style food at home. With its origins in Kerala, ingredients for all products are sourced from authentic sources and are of superior quality to ensure consistency of flavour and quality each time a consumer opens a Keya pack. It is a trusted, much-loved brand.

Keya products are sold and available across India and are exported. Amazon has recognised Keya Foods with the “Premium Seller” award. Keya Foods has also been recognised as one of the Power Brands and Most Favourite Brands of India for the year 2021-22 by Femina India!

