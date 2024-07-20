Kharif crop sown area soars to over 704 lakh Hectares, pulses area increases, cotton declines

New Delhi [India], July 20 : The total area during the kharif season this year has crossed 704 lakh hectares. This marks a notable rise from the 680.36 lakh hectares recorded last season, the data released by the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare highlights.

The data also highlights that paddy crop has the highest sown area, reaching 166.06 lakh hectares this season, up from 155.65 lakh hectares last year. This increase shows the continued prominence of paddy in India's agricultural landscape.

Pulses have also shown remarkable growth in sown area. This year, pulses are sown across 85.79 lakh hectares, a substantial increase from 70.14 lakh hectares in the previous season. Arhar, a key pulse crop, has seen a particularly significant rise in its sown area, expanding to 33.48 lakh hectares from 19.34 lakh hectares last year. This reflects the growing emphasis on pulse cultivation to meet domestic demand to improve food security and reduce imports.

The data also indicated that oilseeds have also experienced a growth in sown area, with the total area under oilseed cultivation increasing to 163.11 lakh hectares, up from 150.91 lakh hectares last season. Within this category, the area devoted to groundnut has increased, even as soybean cultivation has seen a decline. This shift indicates a possible change in farmer preferences or market conditions affecting crop choices.

Meanwhile, the area dedicated to sugarcane has remained relatively stable. This season, sugarcane is sown across 57.68 lakh hectares, showing minimal change from last year's figures. This steadiness suggests a stable demand and consistent production levels for sugarcane.

However, the cotton sector has experienced a decrease in sown area this season. The net area under cotton cultivation has reduced to 102.05 lakh hectares from 105.66 lakh hectares last year.

Overall, the data from the Ministry highlights significant trends and shifts in agricultural practices and crop preferences among farmers during the kharif season. The increases in sown areas for paddy, pulses, and oilseeds indicate a positive outlook for these crops. The data provided by the ministry is as of 19th July 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor