Khushhal Kaushik – One of the Best Cyber Security Expert In India

Khushhal Kaushik is well known Globally recognised Top Cyber Security Expert in India.

New Delhi (India) July 13 : Khushhal Kaushik, is the Founder and CEO of Lisianthus Tech and Khushhal is the India Cyber Security Expert featured in UNESCO in 2018 and his second research paper was published by UNESCO in FEB 2021. He was also honoured by the Andhra Pradesh Government for this achievement. He insisted UNESCO add His ethnicity for his research to make his motherland proud.

He has been recognized and described as India's future of cyber security in prominent media publications by a former US Department of defence veteran and Navy analyst with 30+ years of experience and was also awarded ‘The Glory of India Award 2020′ by the Indian Achievers' Awards Forum.

Lisianthus tech is a Gurgaon-based cyber security firm that provides specialized cyber security services such as security audit services, security assessment, training and certification, etc. in Cyber Security & Ethical Hacking.

Khushhal has been invited by the former Head of the Technology Department in the National Information Security Authority or NISA, a subdivision of the Prime Minister's Office's cyber security man in Israel and worked to set up a cyber security R&D lab in their country. He has given diverse presentations, lectures, and seminars on Ethical hacking and cyberspace security, one of which had been in the North-western University in Chicago and the Punjab UniversityAmity university, Manipal institute of technology, Chandigarh group of colleges, CRPF, NETGRID ministry of home affairs, Haryana Police” CII, Indian Express, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) PHD CCI, DRDO, and many more.

Recently Lisianthus Tech organization an event on Challenges for Cyber Surakshit Bharat. Where Khushhal Kaushik invites G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant as Chief Guest and Shri kailash vijayvargiya ji as a Guest of Honour.

Khushhal was invited In the Thirteenth International Forum “Partnership of State Authorities, Civil Society and the Business Community in Ensuring International Information Security ” to discuss topical issues of formation of international information security system. He was appointed with leading Russian and international experts who are engaged in policy making to be a part of the forum and in the round table of BRICS experts.

