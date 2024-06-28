Khushi Advertising Launches a Bold Integrated Marketing Campaign for "Kalki 2898 AD" in Collaboration with Vyjayanthi Movies

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 28: Khushi Advertising, a specialized player in the OOH industry, launched a pathbreaking marketing campaign for the highly anticipated movie "Kalki 2898 AD". This comprehensive campaign strategically integrates ambient, DOOH, and traditional outdoor marketing with avant-garde innovations, effectively blending elements of mythology and futurism to redefine cinema advertising.

The campaign is strategically designed and executed across key markets in India to establish a commanding presence for the futuristic and dystopian movie "Kalki 2898 AD". Spanning 366 units, the campaign covers major cities including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Lucknow, leveraging a diverse array of media touchpoints such as DOOH, billboards, mall facades, selfie setups, arch gates and airport digitals, the campaign employs innovative approaches like anamorphic displays and pop-out hoardings in Mumbai and Ahmedabad to create a distinctive impact. The entire campaign is designed to ensure maximum visibility, resonating deeply and generating awareness with audiences nationwide.

Video Embedded: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jZjMimjeeoM&authuser=0

The highlight of the campaign is an innovation at the iconic Mahim Causeway, where a dynamic installation unfolds, showcasing rotating cut-outs of Prabhas, Deepika, and Amitabh Bachchan. Strategically positioned at a bustling intersection visible from Bandra, Mahim, and the Western Express Highway, this installation ensures continuous movement and visibility from multiple angles, captivating the attention of all passing traffic. Beyond spotlighting the characters, the display prominently features the movie's release date.

Adjacent to this central installation, a 10x10 hoarding displays cut-outs of the three main characters, enhanced with dynamic lighting effects that accentuate Amitabh Bachchan and highlights the film's title. This blend of motion and illumination creates a visually compelling experience that effectively engages the audience and leaves a lasting impression.

Innovative hoarding designs with unique cut-out configurations and strategic lighting effects further enhance visibility and engagement at other key locations. The campaign seamlessly integrates digital platforms, ensuring a cohesive brand presence both online and offline. This campaign not only amplifies the futuristic narrative of "Kalki 2898 AD" but also reinforces Khushi Advertising's commitment to integrated and pathbreaking OOH strategies that set industry benchmarks.

Film Producer Swapnadutt Chalasani at Vyjayanthi Movies praises, "Khushi Advertising has adeptly captured the essence of 'Kalki 2898 AD' through innovative OOH strategies, significantly amplifying our narrative reach and impact. Set in the distant year 2898, the film depicts a world depleted of resources, with only the city of Kashi remaining habitable for a privileged few amidst widespread struggle. This ambitious project intertwines Hindu mythology with futuristic themes, particularly focusing on the Vishnu Avatar known as Kalki, marking a significant milestone in cinematic innovation."

Vishnu Telang, CEO of Khushi Advertising Ideas Pvt Ltd, emphasizes, "Our strategy is designed to pull audiences into the captivating universe of 'Kalki 2898 AD'. This campaign underscores our commitment to delivering unforgettable and impactful brand experiences. With over 20 years of specialized OOH experience, Khushi Advertising leads in crafting innovative and effective OOH campaigns that elevate brands and captivate audiences, fuelled by our unwavering commitment to creativity and strategic media planning."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor