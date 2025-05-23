Kia announces price for new Carens Clavis starting at Rs 11.49 lakhs

New Delhi [India], May 23 : Kia India launched its big, bold family vehicle, the new Kia Carens Clavis, for Indian consumers at a starting price of Rs 11.49 lakhs on Friday.

Kia digital tiger face, LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights, and Starmap LED connected tail lamps gives a clear visual identity. Adding to its road presence are 17 inch crystal-cut dual-tone alloy wheels and a new ivory silver gloss body colour.

Carens Clavis, interiors includes spacious third row seating and second row seats with sliding, reclining, and one-touch easy electric tumble for flexible comfort in 6 and 7 seater options, 26.62 inch dual panoramic display panel for infotainment, 64 colour ambient lighting, front ventilated seats and Bose sound system with 8 speakers.

Joonsu Cho, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, commented, "At the heart of our strategy lies a relentless drive for innovationpowered by cutting-edge technology and distinctive design. The launch of the Carens Clavis marks a significant chapter in our journey, reflecting our unwavering commitment to a progressive, premium, and purpose-driven vision. We understand that our customers' expectations are evolving, and with the Carens Clavis, we are delivering more than mobility, it's a curated experience that enhances everyday journeys. As we chart new paths forward, we remain focused on offering smart, design-centric solutions that empower modern families and inspire trust with every drive."

The Kia Carens Clavis comes equipped with Level 2 of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and has several safety features.

This newly launched car comes with three powerful powertrain options to suit diverse driving needs, both petrol turbo and diesel engines are offered with automatic transmission choices.

This car comes in seven variants, which offers a wide range for consumers. It is also available in eight colour options, Ivory Silver Gloss, Pewter Olive, Imperial Blue, Glacier White Pearl, Gravity Grey, Sparkling Silver, Aurora Black Pearl, and Clear White.

