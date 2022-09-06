KICHEE, by Creduce, Worlds First Super Sustainable Blockchain Token Is Live

KICHEE is backed by Sustainability Credits

KICHEE has already been sold a mounting to 10 million in its first phase prior to the launch

Delhi, India, September 6: Creduce Technologies Private Limited (CTPL) brings ‘KICHEE’ – the world’s first super sustainable tradable blockchain token – live on private exchanges. KICHEE will enable individuals and businesses to adopt a carbon-neutral way of investing.

KICHEE token, a digital asset backed by verified carbon credits, equals 1/10th of a carbon credit that can be bought, sold, held or even burnt. In its first phase of minting, Creduce garnered significant interest in the token.

Two million tokens sold at discounted prices

Five million tokens already booked by institutional buyers

Amounting to 10 million in the first phase, they have garnered interest from 40 institutions and retail customers

KICHEE is a carbon, hydro, energy and environment efficiency token designed to reimagine the ways in which organisations and individuals combat climate change. KICHEE is a meticulously crafted and carefully wrapped blockchain token that is backed by carbon credits as an asset. The launch price stands at $0.90, and the company targets to sell one token at $10 by the next quarter. As of now, 40 institutional buyers and 60 retail customers have shown interest in the super sustainable blockchain token. KICHEE is your ticket to a greener earth.

Sanctioned by UCR, carbon credits are rewarded to individuals for each activity that reduces their carbon footprint on the environment. Creduce executes sustainable projects aimed at achieving carbon neutrality and controlling climate impact.

Reflecting on the new-era, climate-conscious driven approach in the Web 3.0 space, Shailendra Singh Rao, Founder of CTPL, said, “An ecologically driven approach to digital asset ownership has resulted in the emergence of carbon credit rewards that can be obtained through climate-conscious, environment-friendly investments. With a digitalised, decentralised and democratised version of the internet on the horizon, we at Creduce felt the urgent need to introduce a token like KICHEE. Owning a KICHEE token directly contributes to climate change mitigation with minimum involvement from the investor while having a significant impact on the environment and future generations. KICHEE’s purpose is to tokenise Sustainability Credits and further the cause to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions, creating a cooperative, sustainable and safe environment for everyone.” As of the evening of the launch, We had sold about 3 million KICHEE tokens. We are in talks with the exchanges, and they are not live yet. Tokens are available on Private Exchange, not available on the public exchange.

About Creduce Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Creduce is a macro-scale knowledge and technology-based service provider headquartered in Ahmedabad that provides businesses with a variety of solutions for climate change mitigation. These include carbon offset project registrations and verification, carbon neutralisation, plastic solutions and advisory for organisations to achieve a net-zero carbon footprint. Their domain of services is focused on renewable energy, environment and climate change mitigation advisory. It provides its clients with the highest possible standard of service in climate change mitigation and carbon markets.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor