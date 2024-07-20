Kichnam Masale Celebrates Over Three Decades of Authentic Indian Spices

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 20: Kichnam Masale, a leading name in the spice industry, proudly celebrates over three decades of delivering authentic Indian spices to kitchens around the globe. Since its inception in 1992, Kichnam Masale has been dedicated to preserving and sharing the rich culinary heritage of India through its premium quality spices.

Kichnam Masale offers an array of traditional spices and blends, meticulously sourced and crafted to ensure the highest quality and authenticity. From the fiery heat of red chili powder to the aromatic richness of garam masala, Kichnam Masale provides a diverse selection that caters to both home cooks and professional chefs.

Key Milestones and Achievements:

1. Serving 5 Lakhs Customers: Kichnam Masale proudly serves over 5 lakh satisfied customers, a testament to our quality and trust.

2. Established in 1992: With over three decades of expertise, Kichnam Masale has been a trusted name in the spice industry since 1992.

3. Served More Than 15,000 Food Retailers: Our commitment to quality has led us to serve over 15,000 food retailers, ensuring our spices reach every corner of the market.

4. Worked with 600+ Distributors: Our extensive network of over 300 distributors ensures that Kichnam Masale products are always within reach.

5. Online and Offline Presence: We are committed to convenience and accessibility, offering a 30 per cent discount on online purchases as well as a strong offline presence.

Product Highlights:

* Premium Quality: Kichnam Masale prides itself on using the finest ingredients, handpicked from the best farms across India.

* Authenticity: Each spice blend is crafted using traditional recipes, preserving the authentic flavors of Indian cuisine.

* Versatility: The range includes single spices, spice blends, and special mixes for various Indian dishes, making it easy to create a variety of flavorsome meals.

* Packaging: The spices are packaged in eco-friendly, resealable packs to ensure freshness and convenience.

"We are proud to celebrate our journey of bringing the true flavors of India to our customers," said Dhamija, Managing Director at Kichnam Masale. "Our mission has always been to offer the finest quality spices that reflect our rich culinary traditions. Our continued success and growth are a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality and authenticity."

Kichnam Masale invites customers to explore their range of spices available through their official website and selected retail partners. Exclusive recipes and cooking tips are also available to help customers make the most of their spices.

For more information about Kichnam Masale, visit www.kichnam.com or follow us on https://www.instagram.com/kichnamspices/?hl=en .

About Kichnam Masale:

Kichnam Masale is a renowned brand in the spice industry, known for its high-quality and authentic Indian spices. Since 1992, Kichnam Masale has been dedicated to preserving the rich culinary heritage of India by sourcing the finest ingredients and crafting each product with care and precision. The brand aims to bring the vibrant flavors of Indian cuisine to kitchens worldwide, serving over 5 lakh customers and partnering with more than 600 distributors and 15,000 food retailers.

