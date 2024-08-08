Kids Designer-Moon Rabbit: The Star of India Kids Fashion Week Season 11 in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 8: The grand finale of India Kids Fashion Week's Season 11 in Chennai concluded on a high note with an unforgettable showcase by Moon Rabbit, an award-winning luxurious sustainable children’s clothing brand. Founded by Prasita Sabari in 2018, Moon Rabbit has carved a niche for itself in the fashion industry with its commitment to sustainability and timeless designs. Prasita Sabari was honored with the Best Kids Designer award, solidifying Moon Rabbit’s reputation for excellence.

Moon Rabbit’s journey began in the summer of 2018 with its first collection launch at Pure Baby, London, a prestigious platform known for dressing royal babies and children in the United Kingdom. The brand, owned by an Indian entrepreneur, has since gained international acclaim for its luxurious and sustainable approach to children’s fashion.

“Moon Rabbit is a reflection of everything I love, know, and believe about fashion,” said Prasita Sabari. “Our mission is to produce the most desirable and sustainable fashion that can be cherished forever. Our artisans create fashion through traditional craftsmanship and ethical labor, using only the softest, finest fabrics and yarns. Every collection is carefully designed in-house, valuing the essence of slow handmade fashion.”

At the India Kids Fashion Week Chennai Season 11 finale, Prasita presented her latest collection, “A Blooming Journey Into Nature – Spring 2024 Collection.” The audience at IKFW was mesmerized by the amazing collection. Prasita’s daughter, Vaidehi Krishnanunni, added a special touch to the event by walking the ramp as the showstopper, making the showcase a blooming affair.

“Tonight, I feel delighted to be amidst fashion, kids, fabrics, and lights. It’s ravishing,” expressed Prasita Sabari. “I would like to thank the entire team of India Kids Fashion Week and my team at Moon Rabbit for helping me showcase such a memorable fairy tale event. My entrepreneurial journey is about who I am and who I hope to be. For me, fashion is the very essence of my entire being.”Prasita’s vision for Moon Rabbit goes beyond creating beautiful clothing. She is dedicated to reviving, sustaining, and empowering traditional craftsmanship and ethical labor practices. Moon Rabbit’s collections are unique, with no design or style ever recreated, ensuring each piece is one

About India Kids Fashion Week

India Kids Fashion Week is an annual event highlighting the best in children’s fashion across 10 different cities, now in its 11th season. It gathers talented young designers and aspiring models, offering a platform for creativity and style. The event is dedicated to fostering confidence, diversity, and self-expression among children https://ikfw.in/.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor