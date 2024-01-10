KIET Students Top the Charts with 10 Medalists and 22 University Rank Holders for the Session 2022-23

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 10: On Tuesday, 26th December 2023, the meritorious students of KIET Group of Institutions, Delhi-NCR, and Ghaziabad were felicitated at the 21st Convocation Ceremony held at AKTU, Lucknow. As per the list of university rank holders released by AKTU, for the session 2022-2023, 22 students from the institute were ranked amongst the top ten at the University level. This included 14 students from B.Tech, 2 students from B.Pharm, 3 students from M.Pharm, and 1 student each from MBA, MCA, and M.Tech.

Here is the list of the medalists: -

1. GOLD, B.Tech - Computer Science and Engineering- PALLAVI

2. GOLD, B.Tech - Information Technology -ANSHIKA SHARMA

3. GOLD, M.Pharm-Pharmaceutical Quality Assurance- TARUN SHISHODIA

4. SILVER, B.Tech - Information Technology - NIKITA GUPTA

5. SILVER, MCA -BHARTI GHILDIYAL

6. SILVER, M.Pharm-Pharmaceutical Quality Assurance-ROHIT KUMAR

7. BRONZE, B.Tech - Information Technology -SHIVANGI MAURYA

8. BRONZE, B.Tech - Electrical & Electronics -KARTIK GUPTA

9. BRONZE,M.Pharm-Pharmaceutical Quality Assurance- SUMIT KUMAR

10. BRONZE, M.Tech-Computer Science and Engineering-VRINDA MISHRA

To celebrate this achievement, the institute organized a felicitation ceremony on the same day in Lucknow, for all the meritorious students, wherein their proud parents were also invited. All the gold, silver and bronze medalists received cash prizes of Rs 50,000, 40,000 and 30,000 respectively in the presence of the Institute's Director Dr. Anil Ahlawat, Joint Director Dr. Manoj Goel and Registrar Mr. Anup Srivastava.

YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/sM7JQoBSzlg?si=Ny0UgvJVWZLlqfbN

On the occasion, Dr. Anil Ahlawat said, "I feel extremely proud when I see my students getting recognition for their hardwork and passion. Be it academics or extra-curricular activities, our students are second to none. Recently, two teams from our institute, namely, Team Debugger's KIET and Team Atomix KIET participated in the software edition of Smart India Hackathon organized at St. Joseph's College of Engineering. Of these, Team Debugger's KIET won first prize and a winning amount of Rs. 1,00,000, while Team Atomix KIET was amongst the top 3 teams in the Grand Finale."

To this, Dr. Manoj Goel added, "Our college has emerged as the champion at the Smart India Hackathon, conquering 50,000+ teams and 500+ brilliant submissions. The winning team, i.e. Team Debugger's presented an app that allows one to create mesmerizing 3D representations of the real world with a simple snapshot. On the other hand, Team Atomix presented their project, titled 'Smart and Effective Real-time Management of Street Parking,' that addressed critical urban challenges under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. This is a big achievement and therefore, I believe that our students have the power to excel in different spectrums of life."

The ceremony came to an end by paying regards to the parents/guardians along with the students for being a part of the felicitation ceremony.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor