Kings Infra to launch SISTA360 digital platform on 25th September

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 1: The national launch of SISTA360, a digital platform providing traceable, transparent, sustainable and profitable aquaculture will be held at New Delhi on 25th September 2023.

The SISTA360 is a subsidiary of Kings Infra providing one stop solution to aquafarmers to procure inputs affordably, produce sustainably and market their produce profitably as a part of developing a sustainable and traceable supply chain development without the use of any antibiotics or chemicals to provide safe healthy nutritious food globally The protocol also provides guidance on Government schemes, programs and linkages with other stakeholders in the aquaculture value chain.

On this occasion, Kings Infra will also host a Global seminar to highlight the country's immense potential in Sustainable Aquaculture.

The seminar titled India’s Potential to be the Change Leader in Sustainable Aquaculture will see globally renowned experts, academicians, technology solution providers, aqua-culturists, investors and other stakeholders joining on a common platform. The new found dynamism of the Indian aquaculture sector aided by a series of policy initiatives and new found confidence by entrepreneurs will be showcased in an International Seminar to be held in Delhi on September 25 2023. Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Shri Parshottam Rupalaji will inaugurate the seminar.

The highlight of the seminar, organised by Kings Infra Ventures, is the online participation of farmer clusters from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana and several other states.

Commenting on the significance of the seminar, Kings Infra Chairman and Managing Director Shaji Baby John said the fisheries and aquaculture sector in the country is witnessing a great turnaround with Prime Minister Narendra Modiji identifying the sector as pivotal to India’s growth strategy. “The strategic importance placed on the Blue Economy for India’s growth by the PM coupled with the changes in digital and financial infrastructure have created the enabling environment for the aquaculture industry to flourish in the country,” he said.

A separate Ministry for Fisheries, National Fisheries policy (NFP) Draft National Mariculture Policy (NMP) and the passing of Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Bill represents the most comprehensive policy initiatives in fisheries and aquaculture sector since independence.

Initiatives such as Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, Kisan Credit cards for small and marginal fishers, fish farmers and collective marketing and linkages under FFPO scheme have brought healthy, economically viable, and socially inclusive development of the fisheries sector.

The revolutionary changes in the country’s digital landscape with Identity system (Aadhaar), Digi-locker facilities, Healthcare, Government Schemes, Banking and Payment gateways provides another enabling environment for the exponential growth of the aquaculture sector.

The seminar, according to Shaji Baby John, is a prelude to develop a think-tank for a sustainable and vibrant aquaculture comprising policymakers, industry representatives, farmers, officials and other stakeholders. The days of policy paralysis in the sector are over and the time is ripe for all stakeholders to work together and make India the global hub of aquaculture by 2030, he said.

According to him, only 5-10 % of our aquaculture resources have been put to use till now and this is one of the few sectors where a 10 X growth could be achieved sustainably in the near future. “A trillion-dollar blue economy is within the country's reach,” he said.

SISTA 360 is an exciting Bangalore based science-tech start-up in aquaculture, incubated by Kings Infra Ltd., a company with 40 year’s experience in aquaculture farming and export.

SISTA provides 360° revolutionization by making aquaculture more sustainable, transparent, traceable and profitable for farmers, buyers, exporters and consumers.

SiSTA360 provides Intelligent application of AI, science, technology, R&D, advanced aquaculture techniques and big-data.

SISTA360 production & business model is globally scalable, replicable and profitable.

SISTA360 is co founded by techno-commercial experts of aquaculture, tech & finance background and the platform is set to completely revolutionise the sustainability of aquaculture production and distribution globally.

