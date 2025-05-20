Kingston FURY Launches High Performance PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20: Kingston FURY, the high-performance division of Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, announces its PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 SSD, Kingston FURY Renegade G5 for gaming and high-power users seeking maximum performance.

Kingston FURY Renegade G5 allows users to unleash the full capability of their system by leveraging the latest PCIe Gen5 x 4 controller and 3D TLC NAND to reach extreme speeds up to 14,800/14,000MB/s read/write1 and over 2M IOPS. Kingston FURY Renegade G5 is optimized for performance PC and workstations to eliminate storage bottlenecks and significantly reduce load times, making it the ideal drive for when you're deep in high-intensity gaming, editing, or a data-heavy workflow.

With such incredible power, Kingston FURY Renegade G5 was engineered to ensure smooth operation for demanding applications while preserving efficiency, thanks to Silicon Motion SM2508 controller based on 6nm lithography and low-power DDR4 DRAM cache, reducing heat and energy consumption. Whether for high-end applications, content creation, or productivity, this storage solution delivers everything needed to elevate your gaming and professional experience.

“We're eager to announce this addition to the Kingston FURY family of high-performance solutions,” said Kingston. “Between the power of Kingston FURY Renegade G5 SSD and Kingston FURY memory, high-power users and hardware enthusiasts can create their ultimate system.”

Kingston FURY Renegade G5 is available in 1024GB, 2048GB and 4096GB full capacities2 and is backed by a limited five-year warranty5, free technical support, and legendary Kingston reliability.

For more information visit kingston.com.

Kingston FURY Renegade G5 PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 SSD Features & Specifications

Extreme PCIe Gen5 Speeds: Take control with cutting-edge PCIe Gen5 x4 speeds up to 14,800/14,000MB/s1 read/write and up to 2,200,000/2,200,000 IOPS1 performance.

Advanced Thermal Design: Designed with the Silicon Motion SM2508 controller based on 6nm lithography which allows for better thermal management, low-power DDR4 DRAM cache providing less power consumption, independent Buck IC for consistent power draw, and a 12-layer PCB for enhanced signal quality and superior data integrity.

Seamless Integration: Compact M.2 2280 form factor easily slots into most motherboards and is backward compatible with Gen3 and Gen4 systems.

Compact M.2 2280 form factor easily slots into most motherboards and is backward compatible with Gen3 and Gen4 systems. Maximized Capacity: Full capacities up to 4096GB 2 to store your favorite games and media.

Full capacities up to 4096GB to store your favorite games and media. Form Factor: M.2 2280

M.2 2280 Interface: PCIe 5.0 x4 NVMe

PCIe 5.0 x4 NVMe Capacities 2 : 1024GB, 2048GB, 4096GB

1024GB, 2048GB, 4096GB Controller: Silicon Motion SM2508

Silicon Motion SM2508 NAND : 3D TLC

: 3D TLC DRAM Cache : Yes

: Yes DirectStorage Supported : Yes

: Yes Sequential Read/Write 1 : 1024GB – up to 14,200/11,000MB/s 2048GB – up to 14,700/14,000MB/s 4096GB – up to 14,800/14,000MB/s

Random 4k Read/Write 1 : 1024GB – up to 2,200,200/2,150,000 IOPS 2048GB – 4096GB – up to 2,200,000/2,200,000 IOPS

Endurance (TBW/DWPD) 3 : 1024GB – 1.0PB 2048GB – 2.0PB 4096GB – 4.0PB

Power Consumption 4 : 1024GB – 0.27W Avg / 6.6W @ 14.2G / 6.6W (MAX) 2048GB – 0.27W Avg / 7.0W @ 14.7G / 7.0W (MAX) 4096GB – 0.27W Avg / 7.1W @ 14.8G / 9.5W (MAX)

Storage Temperature : -40°C~85°C

: -40°C~85°C Operating Temperature: 0°C ~ 70°C

0°C ~ 70°C Dimensions: 80mm x 22mm x 2.3mm

80mm x 22mm x 2.3mm Weight: 1024GB – 7.3g 2048GB-4096GB – 7.7g

Vibration Operating: 2.17G Peak (7-800Hz)

2.17G Peak (7-800Hz) Vibration Non-operating: 20G Peak (20-1000Hz)

20G Peak (20-1000Hz) MTBF: 2,000,000 hours

2,000,000 hours Warranty/support5: Limited 5-year warranty with free technical support

This SSD is designed for use in desktop and notebook computer workloads and is not intended for server environments.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor