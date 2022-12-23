Kingston Technology Named One of “America’s Largest Private Companies” by Forbes

New Delhi (India), December 23: Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced it has landed in the #23 spot on Forbes’ list of America’s Largest Private Companies for 2022. Leading as the only “Technology Hardware & Equipment” company in the top 25.

2022 also marks Kingston’s 35th year as a leader in the technology industry, with the company remaining the #1 supplier of third-party DRAM and #1 supplier of Channel SSD. All were showcasing that as the market continues to fluctuate, Kingston to continue to practice the brand philosophy “Kingston Is with You” by working closely with suppliers and partners and ensuring customers’ access to in-house product experts and engineers.

With the expansion of its award-winning, hardware-encryptedIronKey line and high-performance Kingston FURY line, the company continues to provide customers with products and solutions that support their lives every day, whether for work or play.

“As Kingston celebrates its 35th anniversary, we’re proud of where we come from and excited about where we’re going. In our 35 years of business, we have not moved from being a people-first company,” said Kingston. “This Forbes position is a great achievement, with thanks due to the hard work of our employees globally and the strong relationships with our partners.”

