Kingston Technology offers up to 60% discount for Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival Sale

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10: Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions announced compelling discounts of up to 60% during Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival Sale from 6th to 10th Augusts 2022. Now gamers and technology afficionados can grab best-in-class memory products and storage solutions at an amazing price point. Be it for work from home upgrade or for improving your gaming performance if have you covered.

Here is the list of some of the offers that you can’t miss at all:

Kingston FURY Beast DDR4– Provides powerful performance boosts for gaming and rendering with speeds up to 3733MHz and CL15–19 latencies. Those looking for a cost-efficient upgrade for gaming should look nothing beyond Kingston FURY Beast DDR4. It features Plug n Play automatic overclocking at 2666MHz and are Intel XMP ready and ready for AMD Ryzen

Kingston FURY Beast 8GB 3200MHz DDR4 at 2630/-

Kingston FURY Beast 16GB 3200MHz DDR4 at 4865/-

Kingston FURY Impact DDR4– For notebook/laptop gamers, now they can fully equip their notebook or small form factor machine with Kingston FURY Impact SODIMM. It is perfect for minimizing system lag while gaming. Intel XMP is ready and ready for AMD Ryzen in capacities up to 64GB, Plug N Play Kingston FURY Impact DDR4 auto overclocks to the highest frequency published, up to 3200MHz to support Intel and AMD’s latest CPU technologies. Install the sleek black PCB for a hassle-free boost, no need to tinker with the BIOS, and it still run cool, quiet, and efficiently, thanks to Kingston FURY Impact DDR4’s low 1.2 voltage.

Kingston FURY Impact 8GB 3200MHz DDR4 now at INR 3245/-

Kingston FURY Impact 16GB 3200MHz DDR4 now at INR 6395/-

Kingston ValueRAM – If you are looking to upgrade your PC or Laptop for better functioning, Kingston ValueRAM is a great way to watch your productivity soar: pages will load faster and launching new applications will be easier and faster.

Kingston Value Memory 8GB DDR4 3200Mhz now at INR 2509/-

Kingston NV1 NVMe SSD- Perfect for storage requirements for users looking for entry-level NVMe SSD options. Kingston NV1 is the ideal entry-level drive for first-time NVMe users with laptops and small form factor PCs for gaming. It is a substantial storage solution with capacities up to 2TB. It features read/write speeds up to 2,100/1,700MB/s, respectively, thus delivering 3X the performance of a SATA-based SSD. Kingston NV1 uses less power, emits less heat and has quicker load times, making it ideal for users who appreciate the responsiveness and ultra-fast data access but have systems with limited space.

Kingston NV1 M.2 NVMe PCIe (SSD) 250GB now at INR 2249/-

Kingston Q500 SSD-. Kingston’s Q500 solid-state drive dramatically improves the responsiveness of your existing system with incredible boot, loading and transfer times compared to mechanical hard drives. Powered by the latest gen controller for reading and write speeds up to 500MB/s and 450MB/s1, this SSD is 10x faster than a traditional hard drive1 for higher performance, ultra-responsive multi-tasking, and an overall faster system. Also, more reliable and durable than a hard drive, Q500 is available in multiple capacities from 120GB–1.92TB2.

Kingston Q500 SATA3 2.5 SSD 240GB now at INR 2599/-

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor