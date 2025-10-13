Kingston Technology Remains Top DRAM Module Supplier for 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced it has been ranked top third-party DRAM module supplier in the world, according to the latest rankings by revenue from analyst firm TrendForce. Kingston retains its number 1 position with an estimated 66% market share. TrendForce states DRAM module sales rose 7% YoY in 2024, reversing the 28% decline seen in 2023. Kingston maintained a strong market share, though its revenue growth slowed due to weaker consumer demand in the second half of 2024.

According to the report, the world's top five memory module houses accounted for 81% of total sales in 2024, with the top eight accounting for 83%. The results reinforced Kingston's dominance as the clear leader in DRAM module production, as the second-place supplier accounted for only 5 percent of the total market share. At the end of Q4 2023, DRAM suppliers began prioritizing high bandwidth memory and server-grade DDR5 products. This strategic shift resulted in tighter availability of other DRAM types, driving up demand and pushing overall prices higher. In response, module manufacturers increased procurement and replenished inventory, contributing to a total market revenue of $13.3 billion in 2024. However, in the latter half of the year, rising module prices began to suppress demand, ultimately limiting sales growth.

In 2024, Kingston released a limited edition racecar inspired version for the Kingston FURY Renegade line. The Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB Limited Edition featured a striking new curved design reminiscent of modern racecars and leveraged the latest technology to achieve an aggressive speed of 8000MT/s, that fueled extreme overclocking potential while minimizing performance bottlenecks. In addition, Kingston released the Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 CUDIMMs, compatible with Intel's new 800-series chipset (formerly codenamed Arrow Lake). The introduction of overclockable DDR5 CUDIMM modules allows broader reach of professionals who demand top-tier performance and want to push the limits of their systems without compromising signal integrity.

“The 2024 findings from TrendForce reflect the company's ongoing strength and adaptability in the face of yet another demanding business year.” said Kingston. “This milestone not only reaffirms Kingston's dominant presence in the market but also underscores the company's resilience and significance within the industry, as we now proudly maintain our top position for the 22nd consecutive year.”

