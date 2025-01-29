Kirtilals Expands Footprint with a Stunning New Showroom with Exclusive Bridal Studio in Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram

NewsVoir

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 29: Kirtilals, a name synonymous with Quality, Trust, and unmatched Craftsmanship in fine jewellery, proudly unveiled its 15th retail showroom in Thiruvananthapuram on 27th January 2025. This spacious and elegantly designed showroom showcases a diverse selection of exquisite diamond and gold jewelry, crafted with in-house manufacturing and artistry. From everyday wear to breathtaking bridal collections, it offers unparalleled craftsmanship all under one roof.

A unique highlight of the new Kirtilals showroom is the integrated Bridal Studio, designed to elevate the bridal jewellery shopping experience. The studio offers a vast range of bridal pieces, including intricate bridal sets, bangles, necklaces, and earrings. Featuring state-of-the-art technology, customers can visualize their custom jewellery designs before making a final decision, ensuring their complete satisfaction.

To mark the occasion, Kirtilals is offering an exclusive launch promotion: discounts of up to Rs.8,500 per carat on diamond jewellery and up to 4 sovereigns of gold coins free, available for a limited time.

Speaking at the occasion, Suraj Shantakumar, Director - Business Strategy of Kirtilals and Recipient of the Prestigious, "Icon of the Jewellery Industry 2024' award, shared his vision: "We are thrilled to bring the Kirtilals experience to Thiruvananthapuram. Our aim is to offer customers here not only exquisite jewellery but also the impeccable quality and service that Kirtilals is celebrated for. This showroom is a testament to our commitment to expanding our reach while upholding the rich legacy of craftsmanship and trust that defines Kirtilals."

Seema Mehta, Creative Director of Kirtilals, also expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "The launch of our Thiruvananthapuram showroom is a significant step in bringing our unique designs to more jewellery connoisseurs. Our designs are a perfect harmony of tradition and innovation, meticulously crafted to celebrate the uniqueness of every individual. At Kirtilals, we take pride in our ability to blend intricate craftsmanship with contemporary elegance, ensuring that each piece tells a story of beauty and excellence. This showroom will be a true reflection of our dedication to artistry and quality."

With the addition of the Pattom showroom, Kirtilals strengthens its presence in Kerala, reflecting the brand's commitment to delivering unparalleled craftsmanship and a world-class shopping experience. Having served customers in Kerala for over 20 years, Kirtilals continues to expand its footprint, bringing its legacy of excellence to more patrons.

Spanning 1,700 sq. ft., the showroom offers a luxurious shopping experience, featuring a modern decor with soft, inviting hues to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere for all visitors. This expansion marks another milestone in Kirtilals' journey, reaffirming its dedication to innovation, elegance, and customer satisfaction.

Kirtilals is renowned for its team of talented designers who craft unique, innovative pieces that cater to evolving customer tastes. The design team specializes in a variety of styles, from traditional to contemporary, working closely with clients to create personalized jewellery that perfectly suits their needs. This is complemented by a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern technology to produce high-quality jewellery that showcases the brilliance of natural diamonds.

The new Kirtilals showroom, with its integrated Bridal Studio, is located at TC 2/1415, Opposite Milma Bhavan, Pattom Palace PO, Thiruvananthapuram.

Kirtilals retail Showrooms presence in Coimbatore | Chennai | Madurai |Tiruppur| Salem | Kochi | Bengaluru | Hyderabad | Rajahmundry | Vijayawada | Visakhapatnam and Sales desk at New Jersey USA

