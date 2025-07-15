KISNA Brings Festive Sparkle to Moradabad

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 15: KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery proudly announced the grand opening of its 17th exclusive showroom in Uttar Pradesh, Moradabad and the 83rd showroom nationally, located at Kanth Road. The inauguration was graced by Mr. Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & Managing Director, Hari Krishna Group, Mr. Bhupendra Singh Choudhary, State President, BJP, and Mr. Ritesh Gupta, MLA Moradabad.

With the festive season around the corner, KISNA is offering Flat 50% off on making charges of diamond jewellery and Flat 20% off on making charges of gold jewellery, along with an additional 5% instant discount on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. (T&C Apply)

Mr. Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & Managing Director, Hari Krishna Group, stated: “Moradabad is a fast-growing city, by entering this market, we're not only expanding our retail footprint but also strengthening our connection with consumers. This launch also aligns with our vision, ‘Har Ghar KISNA,’ where we aim to be India’s fastest-growing jewellery brand, making every woman’s dream of owning diamond jewellery come true.''

Mr. Parag Shah, Director, KISNA, added: “Our Moradabad showroom is designed to offer an immersive shopping experience, combining traditional charm with modern luxury. As the festive season approaches, we invite consumers to explore our curated collections and enjoy exciting offers that make every occasion even more special.''

Mittal Family, Franchise Partners, KISNA said: “We are thrilled to bring KISNA's elegance to the people of Moradabad. The brand's consumer-first approach, vast design range, and value-added services promise to deliver a jewellery experience unlike any other. We're confident this showroom will become a favourite destination for festive and everyday jewellery needs.''

In line with KISNA’s commitment to giving back to the community, the brand organized a blood donation camp as part of the launch event. Also, it hosted a food distribution drive for the underprivileged.

About KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery

Launched in 2005, KISNA is the flagship diamond and gold jewellery brand from the Hari Krishna Group. KISNA has established an extensive distribution network, reaching over 1,500 shop-in-shop outlets across 28 states in India. The brand now boasts 80+ exclusive showrooms across the country. With ethical sourcing of diamonds from mines to market, KISNA offers an unmatched portfolio of unique designs. KISNA’s wide range of products includes Rings, Earrings, Pendants, Mangalsutras, Necklaces, Bangles, Bracelets, Nose Pins inclusive men’s jewellery in 14KT and 18KT gold, all 100% IGI Certified and BIS Hallmarked. The company also provides 90% Buyback and 95% Exchange on diamond jewellery, including making charges.

KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery’s online platform is a curated space where elegance meets convenience. As your trusted online brand, we offer a seamless shopping experience, featuring the latest diamond and gold jewellery designs. Explore timeless sophistication with KISNA, your ultimate destination for authentic and stylish pieces on www.kisna.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor