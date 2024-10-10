KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery Launches its 1st Exclusive Showroom in Jaipur

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India] October 10: KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery, is proud to announce the grand opening of its 1st exclusive showroom at M.I Road, Jaipur, Rajasthan. This marks KISNA's 42nd exclusive showroom nationwide. The inauguration was graced by Mr. Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & M.D, Hari Krishna Group, and Mr. Parag Shah, Director, KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery.

To celebrate this grand opening, KISNA is offering up to 100% off on diamond jewellery making charges. Adding to the excitement, KISNA has launched a spectacular lucky draw campaign, #Abki_Baar_Aapke_Liye_Showroom & Win a Car, with 100+ cars to be won. The consumers have to participate by making a Diamond/ Platinum/ Solitaire jewellery purchase of ₹20,000 or more, or a gold jewellery purchase of ₹50,000. Lucky ones will be chosen and gifted a car by KISNA.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & M.D, Hari Krishna Group, stated ‘‘We are delighted to bring KISNA’s first exclusive showroom to Jaipur, a city that embodies royal heritage and fine craftsmanship. This expansion aligns with our vision of ‘Har Ghar KISNA,' where we aim to be India's fastest-growing jewellery brand, making every woman's dream of owning diamond jewellery come true.''

Mr. Parag Shah, Director, KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery, said, ‘‘Opening our first exclusive showroom in Jaipur is a significant step for KISNA. Jaipur's deep connection to art and culture aligns perfectly with our vision of offering jewellery that blends tradition with modernity. We are excited to serve the people of this vibrant city with our exquisite collections inspired by the city’s royal heritage.''

Mr. Yash and Mr. Govind Dangayach, Franchise Partner, KISNA, said, ‘' As the franchise owner of KISNA’s first exclusive showroom in Jaipur, We are proud to bring a brand that represents trust, quality, and exceptional craftsmanship to this beautiful city. We look forward to offering our customers an extraordinary jewellery experience that reflects Jaipur's rich heritage and modern elegance.''

The newly launched KISNA showroom promises to be a destination of choice for anyone searching for jewellery near them. Whether it’s gold diamond necklaces, diamond rings for men and women, gold diamond earrings for women and so on, the showroom offers an extensive range to suit every style.

In line with KISNA’s commitment to giving back to the community, KISNA organized a tree plantation drive as part of the launch event. Additionally, KISNA also hosted a food distribution drive for the underprivileged and educational assistance for those in need.

About KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery

Launched in 2005, KISNA is the flagship diamond jewellery brand from the Hari Krishna Group. KISNA has established an extensive distribution network, reaching over 3,000+ showroom-in-showroom showrooms across 28 states in India. The brand has over 42+ exclusive showrooms across India. With an ethical sourcing of diamonds from mines to market, KISNA has an unmatched portfolio of 10,000+ unique designs. KISNA offers a wide range of Rings, Earrings, Pendants, Mangalsutra, Necklaces, Bangles, Bracelets, and Nose Pins in 14KT & 18KT gold which are 100% IGI Certified and BIS Hallmarked. The company also provides 90% Buyback & 95% Exchange on diamond jewellery including making charge.

KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery's online platform is a curated space where elegance meets convenience. As your trusted online brand, we offer a seamless showrooming experience, featuring latest diamond and gold jewellery designs. Explore timeless sophistication with KISNA, your ultimate destination for authentic and stylish pieces on www.kisna.com

