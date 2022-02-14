KISNA launches special diamond jewellery for Valentine's Day celebrations

KISNA, the domestic retail jewellery arm of HK Jewels, announced today the launch of exquisite diamond jewellery collection, "Celebration" as part of the Valentine's Day celebrations.

With minimalistic modern designs, Celebration will be available across 450+ stores.

Capturing the spirit of love, the new collection offers vibrant rings and pendants in dazzling diamonds set in yellow, white and rose gold. Each piece is carefully curated to capture the spirit of a modern love story.

Speaking on the new collection, Parag Shah, Director, KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewelry, said, ''To celebrate the season of love, we have launched a range of delightful jewellery pieces under our and Celebration collection. These graciously designed pieces are a perfect balance of classic yet contemporary approach and are specially crafted for gifting loved ones.''

Commenting on the consumer readiness to buy branded diamond jewellery to celebrate special occasions such as Valentine's Day, Shah said, "With increasing purchasing power and disposable income in India, branded jewellery has become the new mantra. Industry growth is being fuelled by trustworthy brands like us. KISNA has always believed in fulfilling consumers' expectations for generations with its superior quality jewellery. It aims to collaborate with enthusiastic franchise entrepreneurs to reach out to more customers and fulfil their needs.''

