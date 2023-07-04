K.K. Overseas Pvt Ltd Teams Up with Sunstar Overseas Limited to Strengthen Export Operations

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 4: K.K. Overseas Pvt Ltd, a leading rice manufacturing company in Haryana, and Sunstar Overseas Limited, a renowned rice mill in Sonipat, are thrilled to announce their strategic partnership aimed at strengthening export operations. By harnessing their unique strengths and expertise, this tie-up between the two companies happened in Gurgaon and is directed toward fulfilling huge export orders.

This collaboration between K.K. Overseas Pvt Ltd and Sunstar Overseas Limited brings together their respective strengths and expertise to meet the infrastructural needs of rice production to achieve export targets. Recognizing the need to fulfill the growing demand for rice in the global industry, both companies have come together to optimize efficiency and streamline operations. The main objective behind this collaboration is to deliver unparalleled value to its customers all over the world.

"Our collaboration with Sunstar Overseas Limited will enable us to optimize our export processes, meet the enhanced needs of our global clientele, and improve supply chain management. By combining our manufacturing capabilities, we aim to meet customer expectations with the highest quality products and services and timely delivery," says Rajiv Chugh, the Managing Director of K.K. Overseas Private Limited.

With this strategic collaboration, K.K. Overseas and Sunstar Overseas Limited will be successful in upgrading their export operations tenfold. They aim to expand their market reach and make the most of new business opportunities by combining their industry relationships, market insights, and extensive business connections.

The collaboration between the market leaders in rice production is undoubtedly going to boost their market positioning in the global industry. It will help them drive growth in the domain of rice exports. As both companies continue to expand their presence in the worldwide sector, they welcome long-term partnerships and grow their business network to garner acclaim at every level.

K.K. Overseas specializes in the production of the highest quality rice in India. With every order, the company strives to exceed the growing expectations of its customers with premium quality, competitive pricing, and customer support. With a mission to deliver the best quality rice production, K.K. Overseas has established itself as a pioneer in the rice manufacturing industry.

In order to remain at the top of the industry globally, K.K. Overseas welcomes partnerships with leading rice producers in India to grow business and achieve inevitable success in global trade. The make in India growth story is undoubtedly setting new standards for success in the industry by upholding its strategic partnership with Sunstar Overseas Limited, another market leader in the rice industry.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor