KLAY Announces Launch of KLAYEdge - A Curriculum Designed for Future - Blending Academic Readiness with Life Skills, Empathy, and Creativity

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 26: KLAY Preschools and Daycare proudly announces the launch of KLAYEdge™, its pioneering early years curriculum designed to prepare children not just for school, but for life and the future. Rooted in over 14 years of expertise in early childhood education, KLAYEdge™ brings together global pedagogical approaches inspired by Multiple Intelligences (Howard Gardner) and the Reggio Emilia philosophy, while being firmly aligned with India's National Education Policy (NEP) and National Curriculum Framework (NCF).

The curriculum is crafted to nurture holistic development in a child's most formative years. It builds strong foundations in early literacy and numeracy, while fostering independence, confidence, and values. At the same time, KLAYEdge™ equips children with essential 21st-century skills, including critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, and problem-solving and ensuring they are both school-ready and life-ready.

With particular emphasis on literacy, numeracy, problem-solving, and life skills in the 3-6 years stage, KLAYEdge™ ensures a seamless transition into India's leading schools. The program has already demonstrated a remarkable success rate, with 99.9% of children securing admissions into top schools across the country.

Speaking on the launch, Arshleen Kaur Kalra, Head of Academics at KLAY, said, "With KLAYEdge, we reaffirm our belief that children need more than academic readiness to truly succeed. Our curriculum not only equips them for school but also prepares them for life nurturing confidence, compassion, and curiosity, along with the skills to thrive in a rapidly changing world. By keeping the child at the heart of every experience, we ensure that learning unfolds naturally while laying strong foundations in academics, values, and essential life skills."

Offering a carefully structured progression across six developmental stages from infants as young as five months to kindergarteners at six years, KLAYEdge directly addresses key parental concerns about their child's educational journey. The curriculum strikes the perfect balance between structured learning and purposeful play, ensuring that every activity contributes meaningfully to a child's development. By going beyond academics, it fosters purposeful learning that builds independence, resilience, creativity, and empathy, while integrating STEAM exposure and value-based growth into everyday activities.

Incorporating hands-on STEAM learning, value-based education, and socio-emotional skill development from day one, KLAYEdge ensures children develop the confidence and adaptability needed for daily tasks and future challenges. Its future-ready pathways are rooted in the NEP and NCF, aligned with global benchmarks, offering a world-class curriculum that is deeply rooted in Indian excellence yet preparing children for success anywhere in the world.

Beyond academic preparation, KLAYEdge anticipates and addresses the holistic needs of modern families by fostering social-emotional growth through guided group activities and collaborative projects. With its premium care and nurturing culture, the curriculum promotes balanced growth and a global outlook, blending academics with values, resilience, and creativity. Parents remain actively engaged through regular progress updates, detailed reports, and app notifications, ensuring complete transparency in their child's developmental journey.

What makes KLAYEdge distinctive is that it is not static, it is a dynamic framework, continuously refined with insights from experts, teachers, and parents to remain relevant and effective in a rapidly evolving world. Trusted by over 70,000 parents across India, KLAYEdge reflects KLAY's mission to nurture confident learners and bright futures, helping parents find reassurance in their child's growth journey.

KLAY Preschools and Daycare stand apart as more than just a childcare provider it is a learning institution that nurtures curiosity, creativity, and confidence in every child. With over 14 years of expertise and the trust of 70,000+ parents, KLAY is committed to fostering a lifelong love for learning during the most formative years.

Today, KLAY has a strong presence with 170+ centres across 20+ cities in India, supported by 400+ corporate partnerships and powered by a passionate workforce of 3,500+ educators and caregivers. Since its inception in 2012, KLAY has been dedicated to creating heartfelt, holistic learning experiences that shape compassionate, confident, and future-ready young learners.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor