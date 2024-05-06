KLM Axiva Finvest Opens New Headquarters at Kochi

PNN

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 6: In a momentous stride towards growth and expansion, KLM Axiva Finvest, India's leading financial institution, announced the inauguration of its new headquarters building, the "KLM Grand Estate," located at NH Bypass Edappally in Kochi. The achievement comes as a pivotal milestone in the company's journey towards progress and innovation. The inauguration which was held on 5th May 2024, at 2:00 PM, by VD Satheesan, Leader of Opposition. TKA Nair, former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India will be the Chief Guest. Indian Tennis Legend, Sania Mirza also joined the event as the Celebrity Guest.

Cardinal Mar George Alencheri delivered the benedictory address. KLM Axiva Executive Director Shibu Theckumpuram addressed the gathering with opening remarks.

The event was further distinguished by the presence of notable guests including M. Anil Kumar, Mayor, Kochi Corporation, Hibi Eden MP and Uma Thomas MLA.

K Paul Thomas, Managing Director and CEO, ESAF Small Finance Bank inaugurated the KLM arena. Aju Jacob, Joint Managing Director, Synthite Industries inaugurated the KLM Management Institute.

KLM Axiva Chairman, TP Srinivasan presided over the function. MP Joseph, Abraham Tarian and Prof. KM Kuriakose, the Directors of KLM Axiva addressed the gathering.

In addition to the ceremonial proceedings, the inauguration festivities featured a "Meet the Legend" programme, offering young tennis talents a unique opportunity to interact with Sania Mirza. Further enhancing the company's commitment to sports development, KLM Axiva will launch the 'ACE' project, aimed at nurturing budding tennis talents by providing essential sports equipment.

Spanning 25,000 square feet across 5 floors, the KLM Grand Estate will serve as the centralized hub for all divisions of KLM Axiva. Boasting the state-of-the-art facilities including KLM Arena, Management Training Institute, Business Facilitation Center, and HR Lounge, the headquarters epitomizes the company's dedication to innovation and sustainability.

KLM Axiva Finvest is opening up the new corporate office during its Silver Jubilee year of inception with ambitious plans for expansion. KLM Axiva aims to grow its branch network to 2000 within the next 3 years and to manage assets worth Rs 5000 crores. Additionally, the group will launch a new NBFC dedicated to microfinance this year, underscoring its commitment to financial inclusion.

In alignment with its vision for global outreach, KLM Axiva is also announcing the launch of branches in the United Kingdom, focusing on offering gold loans, money transfers, and currency exchange services. Ten branches will be opened in the UK this year.

CEO Manoj Ravi, while speaking at the press conference in Kochi, emphasized that the KLM Grand Estate symbolizes the company's unwavering dedication to customers and investors, marking a significant milestone in its journey of growth and prosperity. Executive Director Shibu Theckumpurum, along with the Directors Abraham Tharian, MP Joseph and Biji Shibu were also present. They reiterated the company's commitment to excellence and innovation.

