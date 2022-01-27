Know how to update date of exit of job in EPFO account online

If you are leaving a job from a company and moving to another company, you can manually update the date in the EPF account. This work can be done online. You do not have to go to the EPFO ​​office for this. EPFO tweeted this information. The EPFO ​​has said that they can update the exit date of their own company online. The EPFO ​​also released a video in a tweet telling employees how to do this. You can also update the leaving date online by watching this video.

EPFO has also given complete information about this in FAQ. According to EPFO, if you are joining a job in another company and want to transfer PF, you will need to update the EPF account before leaving the job from the old company. This date can only be updated for two months after leaving the job. You can update your EPF account on any date of the month you leave the job. This date update facility is available from the OTP received on the mobile number linked to Aadhaar. Therefore, only those who have activated their UAN, and linked UAN to Aadhaar, can avail this facility. If the mobile number is linked to Aadhaar, then EPFO's OTP will go to the same number. With the help of the same OTP the date of resignation can be updated.

Five simple methods

1) Log on to the member service portal with UAN and password https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/

2) Click on Manage button then click on Mark Exit, select PF Account Number in ‘Select Employment Dropdown’.

3) Include the date of departure and the reason for leaving the job.

4) Click on Request OTP and enter the OTP received on the mobile linked to Aadhaar.

5) Select the check box and click on update, then click on OK.

After this, you will receive an SMS on your mobile showing that you have successfully updated your quitting date from the previous company. If you wish, you can also check if the exit date has been updated. For this you need to log in to the member e-service portal.

1) Go to menu and select service history.

2) A new tab will open on your screen. A list will open showing which company you have worked for and which PF account you have run. Information on EPF joining date, EPF leaving date etc. will also be available.