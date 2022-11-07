Kochra Realty's Estado aims to offer the Best Lifestyle to the most populous suburb - Bandra near BKC in Mumbai

Kochra Realty is a real estate developer in Mumbai with a forte in taking up stress projects and turning them around. Kochra Realty was established in the year December 2020 and has been redeveloping projects in Andheri and Bandra, in Mumbai successfully. The developer is all set to charm Bandra East with their strategically located and Bandra's Best project, Estado which, has been designed keeping customer convenience in mind. The property is located minutes away from BKC, JIO Garden and JIO World.

Kochra Realty aims to offer the best lifestyle to the most populous suburb Bandra in Mumbai with Estado, the hallmark of elegance. Bandra East, BKC is Mumbai's most prominent locale and the most populous suburbs. It is an affluent residential area emerging as an excellent investment hotspot. With its serene bay scape, skyline views, inclusive neighbourhood, easy accessibility, extensive connectivity, urban convenience, high returns and marvels of social infrastructure, Bandra stands out to be the most discerning and well-planned precinct for both residential and commercial developments. Estado will help transform the skyline of Bandra East.

Ali Kochra, Chairman and MD, Kochra Realty said, "Our prime focus is on redevelopment and transforming stressed assets into practical and modern real estate. We come with insider knowledge of the workings of the Mumbai realty market. Our experience has led us to tap the immense potential in the redevelopment of Mumbai real estate. We approach projects keeping the end user in mind. There's a huge gap in the market to turn around stressed assets into functional and aspirational living spaces. With Estado, we have not only created One of best properties near BKC featuring well planed homes with modern amenities but also provides the convenience of the neighbourhood - BKC.

Estado was designed keeping customer convenience at the forefront. An awesome double-height lobby and an extravagant rooftop are the main highlights of the aesthetically designed project. Homes in Estado are vastu compliant, and have high speed elevators, 24 hours security surveillances apart from world class amenities including EV charging stations. Estado comprises of one tower with two wings and 20 floors offering 2 / 3 BHK flats ranging from 700 to 1210 sq. ft. Carpet area.

The Estado complex has amenities for every age group. The complex has a kids play and activity area, senior citizen area, reflexology path, game zone, yoga deck, jogging path, sky gazing deck, an extravagant rooftop and many more to list. The building has a magnificent double-height lobby and a fully equipped gymnasium. Estado is minutes away from the Western express highway, BKC, best schools and hospitals in the area, and the best eateries in the area. If one is looking to purchase a house in Bandra East then Estado is the best choice.

The pandemic has changed the way the world is functioning and keeping this in mind, Kochra Realty recently acquired and successfully completing their first project Aadhyay in Andheri West. The developer has adopted a unique model approach. The approach includes product design and development, customer expectations and experience, and cash flow management. For Kochra Realty, the complete well-being of an individual comes at the centre of their development projects.

Kochra Realty was established in December 2020 with headquarters in Bandra West, Mumbai. It was built on a vision to develop magnificent-looking properties with world-class qualities, timely deliveries, superior construction quality, and satisfactory customer experience.

Kochra Realty is spreading its wings in upscale localities like Bandra, Andheri, and other premium western suburbs of Mumbai. Kochra Realty's forte lies in turning around stressed projects and turning them into modern marvels, surpassing customer expectations and delivering them on time. There's a pipeline of around 6-7 projects this year.

Estado comes up in high-end Bandra after successfully launching their Aadhayy in Andheri. Aadhyay was launched in promised record time thereby setting high expectations for their customers in Bandra. Kochra Realty is a company that transforms projects positively. Every project is crafted with care.

