Koena Mitra confers the winners of the 4th Edition of the High Flyers 50 Global Icon Awards

New Delhi [India], September 29: That's great to hear that the 4th edition of the "High Flyers 50 Global Icon Awards 2023" was a tremendous success! Recognizing and honoring individuals of different nationalities for their remarkable achievements is a wonderful way to celebrate talent and excellence from around the world. These types of awards not only acknowledge the hard work and dedication of these individuals but also inspire others to strive for greatness in their respective fields. It's always heartening to see such recognition events that bring together people from diverse backgrounds and celebrate their contributions to society and their respective industries.

It sounds like the 4th edition of the "High Flyers 50 Global Icon Awards 2023" was indeed a star-studded and memorable event! Having Nadim Sadek, an Irish-Egyptian marketing-entrepreneur and published author from the United Kingdom, attend as a Special Guest adds prestige to the occasion. Bollywood celebrity Koena Mitra conferring the awards to the winners must have added glamour and excitement to the night. It's wonderful to hear that other eminent personalities were also present, making it a gathering of accomplished individuals from various fields and nationalities. Such events serve as a platform to recognize and celebrate the achievements and contributions of these outstanding individuals to society and their respective industries.

List of the winners of 4th edition is Bradley Jacobson (CANADA), Dr. Asha Seth (CANADA), Nadim Sadek(LONDON, UK), Anand C. Kunder (INDIA), Krishnamani Kannan (SINGAPORE), Cash Daniels (USA), Satpreet Singh (USA), Bipin Dayal (INDIA), Prof. Dr. Kannan Vishwanatth (RIGA, LATVIA), Vaibhav Sharma (INDIA), Dr Vijay Kalantri (INDIA), Gunaseelan Raj Babu (SINGAPORE), Dr Jishnu Sen (USA), Jayeeta Sen (USA), Karthikeyan Yuvaraj (USA), Milind Kaushik Mody (INDIA), Cherry Agarwal (London, UK), Saandeep Dandekar (INDIA), Mahendra Negi (LONDON, UK), Mayanj Goyal (INDIA), Ajish G. Habib (INDIA), Smita Malhotra (INDIA), Venkatesh Varma Mandapati (USA), Dr Mahesh Rathi (INDIA), Dev Mehta (INDIA), Wasim Fathima Shah (USA), Sajan R. Agrawal (INDIA), Ishita Sharma (INDIA), V. Purushotham (INDIA), Ashwin Amarapuram (INDIA), Harpal Singh (INDIA), Hussain Kalsekar (INDIA), Sanjay R (INDIA).

A few of the past prominent winners:Padma Vibhushan Avinash Dixit (USA), Padma Bhushan Kaushik Basu (USA), Lord Rami Ranger CBE (UK), Padma Shri Anup Jalota, Lord Karan Bilimoria (UK), Aanjjan Srivastav (INDIA), Padma Shree Dr. Mukesh Batra (Dr. Batra's Clinic), Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi (New Zealand), Komalika Bari (Indian Archer), Arun Govil, Lutfi Hassan (USA), Dr Rajendra Bharud, Rohit Chadda, Ranjay Sikka (New Zealand), Nick Katsoris (USA), John Clifford (UK), Sammie Vance (USA) Ramesh Taurani, Pahlaj Nihalani, Sukhinder Singh Cassidy (Google, USA), Vivek Gupta (Founder of Licious, India), Kamel Hothi OBE (UK), Dr. Harbeen Arora, C K Patel (USA), Talat Aziz, Onir, Fatema Agarkar.

