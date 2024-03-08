Kohler Engines Showcases Latest Products at 8th Eima Agrimach India 2024

New Delhi (India), March 8: Kohler Engines showcased its latest range of products at Eima Agrimach India 2024, the International Exhibition & Conference on Agri-Machinery & Equipment held from 29th February to 3rd March 2024 in Bangalore.

The Indian market landscape has witnessed significant changes, particularly with the recent introduction of Bharat Stage V emission standards, marking a pivotal shift and the need for multiple solutions. Kohler, recognizing India’s evolving market, is prepared to meet customer demands and introduce cutting-edge solutions tailored to specific requirements.

Displayed at the Kohler booth was the KDI 1903 TCR, one of three Trem Stage-V certified KDI models, scheduled to go into effect in 2026. Alongside the KDI-TC 1903 in the 19 – 37 kW range, and KDI-TCR 2504 spanning the 37-56 kW range, this engine family streamlines the integration process for OEMs, ensuring compliance and adaptability across diverse applications and operating conditions.

Kohler also showcased one of its latest innovations, produced at the Aurangabad plant: the KSD 1403 TC. Developed with a market and customer-oriented approach, the KSD engine offers extended service intervals, ease of maintenance, resulting in low total cost of ownership, advanced performance, and ease of use throughout its lifetime.

The KD 441, part of the KD 15 single-cylinder air-cooled engine series, known for reliability and efficiency, was also showcased. Designed to be versatile across various applications such as gensets, compact rollers, agriculture, marine, and construction, the KD441 is tailored for India, meeting CPCB4+ standards.

Vincenzo Perrone, President of Kohler Engines, participated as a panelist in the “Transforming Agriculture Mechanization through Innovation for a Sustainable Future” convention, held on the opening day of EIMA Agrimach. The meeting emphasized the crucial role of innovative machinery in the future of agriculture in the country. Engine evolution was a key aspect highlighted by Vincenzo Perrone in his speech: “The step of change that the new regulation is going to introduce is still dramatically underestimated. These new stringent emissions regulations will allow farmers to use tractors that pollute 90% less of what an old tractor does. So, the introduction of Bharat V is a major step of improvement in the direction of a more sustainable environment.”

Perrone concluded by stating, “At Kohler Engines, we are actively working on alternative fuels. We fundamentally believe that internal combustion engine technology is going to stay for a very long time, but we will contribute to the decarbonization of every sector of the economy through the development of engines capable of running on alternative fuels, such as HVOs or hydrogen.”

About Kohler Engines

Kohler has been manufacturing engines for more than a century and has continued to grow its product portfolio ever since its inception to increasingly bring ease and convenience to the lives of end users worldwide. The company offers a comprehensive range of diesel, petrol and gas engines up to 140 hp of power – adopted globally by machine and equipment manufacturers in the most important sectors of industry (construction, earth-moving, agriculture, generators and gardening). For more details, please visit kohlerengines.com.

