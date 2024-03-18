Koii Network Strengthens Its Footprint in India, Collaborates with Web3 Sabha to Promote Blockchain Education and Participation

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], March 18: Koii Network, a leader in artificial intelligence and decentralized physical infrastructure network technology (AI/DePIN), announces its strategic expansion in India, in partnership with Web3 Sabha, to bolster blockchain education and practical engagement within the country. This initiative not only aims to position India as a blockchain innovation hub but also encourages individuals to actively contribute to the largest distributed compute network in the world by simply running the nodes and eventually earning Koii tokens, stablecoins, and altcoins.

Recognizing the potential of India's tech-savvy population and its growing interest in blockchain, Koii Network is excited to bring its advanced decentralized solutions to the Indian market. By collaborating with Web3 Sabha, an esteemed blockchain education platform in India, Koii Network seeks to enhance blockchain literacy and foster a community of developers, creators, and entrepreneurs ready to explore the benefits of decentralized technology.

"In collaboration with Web3 Sabha, we are not just educating the community but also providing them with the tools to contribute to and benefit from the blockchain ecosystem," said Saim Iqbal, COO at Koii Network. "By running nodes on the Koii Network, individuals in India can start earning Koii tokens, enabling them to participate directly in the digital economy and contribute to a more equitable internet."

This partnership will introduce workshops, hackathons, and educational content, focusing on the practical aspects of blockchain, such as node operation and token earning mechanisms, to ensure that participants can apply their knowledge immediately.

Koii Network

Koii Network is the first L1 chain uniquely dedicated to AI and DePIN ecosystem development, user growth/engagement, and global compute decentralization. It enables individuals to transform their personal computers or mobile phones into sources of passive income in less than two minutes. Users can earn $KOII and a variety of alternative cryptocurrencies by running tasks on their devices.

Web3 Sabha

Web3 Sabha is a leading blockchain education platform in India, dedicated to promoting blockchain knowledge and innovation. Through educational initiatives, it aims to empower the next generation of blockchain professionals.

