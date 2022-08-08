Komal Nirula wins 2 Crowns & Titles at Mrs India Worldwide Pageant held at RAK, Dubai

August 8: Komal Nirula, a celebrated Designer & Artist, has won double crowns at the Mrs India Worldwide Pageant recently held at Ras Al Khaimah, Dubai. She was awarded Mrs India Worldwide Runner Up #north & Mrs India Hour Glass post rounds, including Intro Rounds, Ramp Walk, Beach Wear, Ethnic Dressing, Talent Round, Top 25, Q&A Round, Top 15 & the Crown presentations. She has brought honours not only to her city Delhi NCR but also is an inspiration to all mothers to aspire and go for what they believe they deserve.

“It was an amazing experience to see the action & effort behind the scenes for such prestigious pageants, the countless hours of preparations and the abundance of energy exhibited by all contestants. I am proud to have won two crowns and hope to carry this success forward to help others achieve their goals.” A pageant is an annual event organized by Mr Bharat Bharmar, founder of Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide & it has been carried out diligently by his team for over a decade in Dubai, Greece, Spain & other locations all around the world.

On discussing with Mrs Komal Nirula her plans, she divulged, “We will soon be launching out some micro start-ups aimed at taking this success further and building upon my other talents, which will include an Art studio for my mixed media paintings & artwork that I make & sell across the world, a designer fashion label, a special diet & fitness program providing a wholesome health program that will help more people achieve their fitness goals.

Komal is the founder-owner, along with her Husband Mr Shiv Nirula, of the most prestigious design firms Futomic Design Services Pvt Ltd (FutomicDesigns.com) & Kriaan Enterprises LLP (Kriaan.com), which has planned, designed, delivered & even owned some of the best Restaurants & Lounges across the world including Yummy India (Norway), Bawarchi Biryani (USA), Mayura (Kenya), Curry-in-a-Hurry (Zambia), Shikara (Riyadh) etc. & chains like Jungle Jamboree, The Flying Dutchman, Walk In the Woods, Cinnamon, Paprika Park, Spice Caves etc. They have done over 200 luxury residences and dozens of other projects, including 3 Star Hotels, Banquets, Saloons, Retail Spaces, Offices and more.

“It was an exhilarating feeling to see Komal give such a nice dance performance in front of so much crowd and see a public acknowledgement of my better half’s talent, beauty & brains,” said Shiv Nirula, her proud Husband. “Not only that, it was an inspiration to see her achieve this level of fitness required for the various round and achieve the much-coveted title of Mrs Hour Glass despite being the mother of two adorable 8 & 10-year-old boys,” added Paridhi Singh, a co-contestant.

