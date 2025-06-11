Kore Digital Posts 212% Jump in FY25 Income, Net Profit Up 176%

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11: Kore Digital Limited (NSE Code - KDL), one of the leading telecommunication infrastructure developments and related allied services providers, has announced its Audited Financial Results for Q4 FY25 & FY25.

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights

FY25

- Total Income of Rs 327.82 Cr, YoY growth of 211.97%

- EBITDA of Rs 47.55 Cr, YoY growth of 178.43%

- EBITDA Margin 14.50%

- Net Profit of Rs 31.70 Cr, YoY growth of 175.83%

- Net Profit Margin 9.67%

- EPS of Rs 26.37, YoY growth of 129.30%

Q4 FY25

- Total Income of Rs 116.57 Cr, YoY growth of 222.78%

- EBITDA of Rs 17.25 Cr, YoY growth of 136.97%

- EBITDA Margin 14.80%

- Net Profit of Rs 11.71 Cr, YoY growth of 161.03%

- Net Profit Margin 10.05%

- EPS of Rs 9.74, YoY growth of 116.93%

Commenting on the Financial performance, Mr. Ravindra Doshi, Managing Director of Kore Digital Limited, said, "We are proud to report a stellar performance in FY25, marked by over 200% growth in total income, a strong endorsement of our execution capabilities and strategic decisions. This growth has been significantly driven by the successful commencement of our work on the Samruddhi Mahamarg project, which continues to progress smoothly.

As we scale our operations, our role as a principal contractor in marquee infrastructure projects is becoming increasingly pivotal. Our consolidated performance has also been notably strengthened by the growing contribution of our subsidiaries, which are now handling a greater volume of business. This strategic shift has enabled us to diversify execution across entities, bringing operational efficiency and broader market penetration.

While the increased scale of operations has temporarily moderated our margins, this is a natural consequence of the expanding volume and is aligned with our long-term growth objectives. We remain firmly on track to achieve our targets, backed by a strong order in hand and the relentless dedication of our team.

With continued momentum and strategic execution, we are confident in our ability to deliver sustainable growth and long-term value for all stakeholders."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor