Kotak Education Foundation announces 1000 scholarships under Kotak Junior Scholarship Programme for 10th+ Students in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29: Kotak Education Foundation (KEF) – the CSR implementing agency of Kotak Mahindra Group, announced 1,000 scholarships under the Kotak Junior Scholarship programme to support further education of Class 10th + meritorious students from economically disadvantaged section across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Along with a financial aid of 73,500 for a period of 21 months, this programme offers each scholar a strong support system at the grass-root level for the future youth of the country.

This programme, spanning an initial term of 2 years for 10 + students from SSC, CBSE, and ICSE board, involves robust engagement activities beyond financial support such as one-to-one mentoring, career guidance sessions, entrance exam preparation support, exposure visits, and home visits.

KEF's scholarship wing has been supporting students for over a decade, providing scholarship and financial assistance to over 3600 scholars till date. Over 800 alumni are successful white-collar professionals working in leading companies and other esteemed institutions.

Jayasree Ramesh, Executive Committee Member (EC) & Director of Education Programme and Scholarship, Kotak Education Foundation said, “At Kotak Education Foundation, we are committed to provide opportunity, access to quality education empowering students and youth over the past 17 years. KEF has a legacy and expertise in offering scholarships for students from underserved communities. With the Kotak Junior Scholarship, we are focused towards a concrete student engagement plan to develop strong and qualified professionals, thereby helping their families rise above poverty.”

Benefits:

Scholarship of INR 3,500 per month during Class 11 and Class 12 (INR 73,500 for 21 months)

Mentorship support to guide students through their educational journey

Academic assistance to help students excel in their studies

Career guidance to facilitate informed decisions about future prospects

Exposure visits to broaden students’ horizons and enhance their learning experiences.

Eligibility criteria for the Kotak Junior Scholarship are as follows:

Scored more than 85% in the SSC/CBSE/ICSE Examination and secured admission for Class 11 in Colleges in Mumbai

Family income is less than Rs.3,20,000/- per annum

Within MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region)

Kotak Karma is the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) identity of Kotak Mahindra Group.

Kotak Education Foundation

It has been a rewarding sixteen years since we embarked on our mission to equip economically disadvantaged children and youth with education and foundational skills, galvanizing them towards a better future. Our ‘Inch Wide Mile Deep' approach, home-grown projects focused on quality education for the low-income segment have been instrumental in shaping the success of our projects across India. KEF's approach is primarily three-pronged –

a) holistic interventions with children and educators in school,

b) equitable scholarships for higher studies, and

c) vocational education and skills training for livelihood.

Strengthening school leadership and teacher capacity building, creating a digital ecosystem and learning environment in schools, equipping middle school students with confidence and skills of communicative English, upskilling teachers to provide Foundational Literacy & Numeracy skills, and supporting districts in building and running Model Schools – these are key interventions run by KEF in Maharashtra and partially in Gujarat. KEF launched Kotak Kanya Scholarship in 2021 to offer financial and academic support to meritorious girl students for the pursuit of higher education from all across India. Kotak Junior Scholarship supports meritorious students from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region for pursuing 11th and 12th Standard. KEF's Unnati project upskills unemployed youth from economically weaker sections of society and coaches them in the basics of IT and spoken English, life skills and personality development. It ensures placements for all eligible participants so they can stride with confidence into any professional sphere.

KEF is now at the cusp of change as it prepares for the next chapter in its journey toward empowering the youth with quality education and livelihood. Armed with its vast experience and expertise, the organization now aims to scale its depth as well as the breadth of its reach. KEF's philosophy is evolving from a ‘school as a unit' to working toward district/state level education transformation. As KEF expands its ambit, it will help drive systemic reform and state education transformation to create long-term Impact at Scale.

Kotak Education Foundation is the primary implementing agency for the CSR initiatives of Kotak Mahindra Group in Education. Kotak Karma is the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) identity of Kotak Mahindra Group Companies.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.kotakeducation.org

About Kotak Mahindra Group

Established in 1985, Kotak Mahindra Group is one of India’s leading financial services conglomerates. In February 2003, Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd. (KMFL), the Group’s flagship company, received banking license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), becoming the first non-banking finance company in India to convert into a bank – Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KMBL).

Kotak Mahindra Group (the Group) offers a wide range of financial services that encompass every sphere of life. From commercial banking, to stock broking, mutual funds, life and general insurance and investment banking, the Group caters to the diverse financial needs of individuals and the corporate sector. The premise of Kotak Mahindra Group's business model is concentrated India, diversified financial services. The bold vision that underscores the Group's growth is an inclusive one, with a host of products and services designed to address the needs of the unbanked and insufficiently banked.

Kotak Mahindra Group has a global presence through its subsidiaries in UK, USA, Gulf Region, Singapore and Mauritius with offices in London, New York, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Singapore and Mauritius respectively. As on 31st March, 2023, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd has a national footprint of 1,780 branches and 2,963 ATMs, and branches in GIFT City and DIFC (Dubai).

For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.kotak.com

