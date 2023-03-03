Kotak Silk Unveils “Meri Udaan, Meri Pehchaan” Sculpture at GIFT City To Commemorate International Women’s Day

The sculpture salutes the Spirit of the ‘Aatmanirbhar’ Indian Women taking flight and creating their own identity

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 3: Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (“KMBL” / “Kotak”) today unveiled a specially commissioned sculpture at GIFT City ahead of International Women’s Day on 8th March. Titled “Meri Udaan, Meri Pehchaan”, the 21-foot high sculpture salutes the indomitable spirit of the Aatmanirbhar Indian Women and aims to inspire women across the country.

The specially curated travelling sculpture, designed by artist Shaila Nambiar, is a tribute to Indian women who are confidently taking charge of their finances and moving towards financial freedom. The red cape flowing from her shoulders, inspired by the Infinity symbol in Kotak’s identity, symbolises her superpower; her strength and resilience.

The unique travelling sculpture was unveiled in Gurugram last year. This year, she has travelled to GIFT City, near Ahmedabad.

At an event organised in GIFT City, “Meri Udaan, Meri Pehchaan” the sculpture was unveiled by chief guests Ms. Mona Khandhar, Principal Secretary (Economic Affairs), Finance Department, Govt of Gujarat; Dr. Indira Parikh, President – Antardisha, Founder – President, FLAME University and Former Dean, IIM A; Dr. Rachana Gemawat, Chairperson – FICCI FLO, Ahmedabad Chapter; as well as Dr. Rajul Gujjar, Principal – LD Engineering college, Ahmedabad, along with Ms. Shanti Ekambaram, Whole-time Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. Senior Leaders from the Bank, Kotak customers, key women leaders from various organizations also graced the occasion with their presence.

“Today’s women are truly inspiring, embodying the spirit of independence and resilience as they create their own identities and break barriers to fulfil their aspirations,” said Ms. Shanti Ekambaram, Whole-time Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. “As evident in EPFO data, more and more women are joining the workforce, paving the way for their financial independence. #MeriUdaan, Meri Pehchaan by #KotakSilk salutes these women. As we soon approach International Women’s day, I urge more and more women to pursue the journey of financial freedom. Reach out for the stars and be in control of your own finances.”

As part of the #MeriUdaan by #KotakSilk campaign, Kotak Mahindra Bank will run exclusive offers for its Silk customers throughout the month of March, with special offers on a range of popular brands.

Kotak Silk is Kotak Mahindra Bank’s exclusive banking programme designed to partner with women in their journey towards financial independence and help them Save, Invest, Protect as well as Indulge. It offers women special pricing on safe-deposit Lockers, Gold loans, Two-Wheeler Loan, Personal Loan & Car Loan, exclusive offers on Nykaa, Urban Company, and rewards on Debit card Spends. Kotak silk endeavours to help women customers master the art of personal finance with @silk.moneymatters, an Instagram community for women. The product also offers a dedicated query resolution desk, especially for women.

Kotak Silk Unveils “Meri Udaan, Meri Pehchaan” Sculpture at GIFT City video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vvBPVwmjkK8

About Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited

Established in 1985, Kotak Mahindra Group is one of India’s leading financial services conglomerates. In February 2003, Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd. (KMFL), the Group’s flagship company, received a banking license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), becoming India’s first non-banking finance company to convert into a bank – Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

The Bank has four Strategic Business Units – Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Commercial Banking and Treasury- catering to retail and corporate customers across urban and rural India. The premise of Kotak Mahindra Group’s business model has concentrated on India and diversified financial services. The bold vision that underscores the Group’s growth is an inclusive one, with a host of products and services designed to address the unbanked and insufficiently banked needs. As on 31st December 2022, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd has a national footprint of 1,752 branches and 2,814 ATMs, and branches in GIFT City and DIFC (Dubai). For more information, please visit the company’s website at https://www.kotak.com/.

