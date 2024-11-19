KOTRA, Invest India Join Hands to Introduce Indian ODOP Brands to Korean Community

New Delhi [India], November 19: As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, KOTRA India-Korea Business Cooperation Center, in collaboration with Invest India, has launched a joint pilot project to introduce India's One District One Product (ODOP) brands to the Korean community in Delhi/NCR.

Starting November 18, the K-Friends Convenience Café and Store, located in Gurugram, has been showcasing a curated selection of ODOP products, providing a unique cultural and shopping experience for the Korean community till December 17. K-Friends is a chain of stores selling Korean food products, including grocery items.

Mr. Joonhwa Bin, MD, South Asia Head Office, KOTRA, New Delhi, said, “KOTRA is pleased to partner with Invest India to introduce India's One District One Product (ODOP) brands to the Korean community in Delhi/NCR. This initiative highlights the work of Indian artisans and local businesses, fostering stronger economic ties and cultural exchange between South Korea and India”

Gurugram, a suburban cosmopolitan town of New Delhi, boasts a very high concentration of the Korean community, probably the biggest in India.

Featured Indian brands include Ekatra from district Jaipur (Rajasthan), Khadyam Foods from Malkangiri (Odisha), Mountain Brewed Coffee from Wayanad (Kerala), Silpakarman Tea from West Tripura (Tripura), and Celeste Tea from Darjeeling (West Bengal), each representing the cultural diversity, craftsmanship, and artisanal expertise of various Indian districts.

Given K-Friends’ strong Korean customer base in Delhi/NCR, the store is offering exclusive shelf space for ODOP products, along with bilingual Korean-English brochures to foster engagement and awareness among customers.

The ODOP initiative, led by the Government of India, celebrates the unique craftsmanship, agricultural diversity, and cultural heritage across India's districts. Each district is recognized for a specific product—whether it's an artisanal creation, culinary specialty, or agricultural item—that reflects its local identity and traditional skills.

About KOTRA:

The Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) is Korea’s state-owned trade and foreign investment promotion agency. With 128 offices in 83 countries worldwide, KOTRA is a global business platform tailored to the needs of foreign buyers, investors, and Korean entrepreneurs alike.

About Invest India:

Invest India is the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency of India, set up as a non-profit venture under the aegis of the Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India. It facilitates and empowers all investors under the ‘Make in India' initiative to establish, operate, and expand their businesses in India.

